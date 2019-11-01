Top news: Delhi records season’s highest pollution levels, CM Arvind Kejriwal blames stubble burning
Delhi recorded the highest pollution levels this season on Friday as a thick layer of smoke and dust cloaked the city. The index read 468 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, hours after breaching the “severe plus” mark late on Thursday night. It was the first time since January that air quality dipped to emergency levels in the national capital.
Former Union minister Praful Patel and former Lok Sabha MP Santosh Bharatiya were among at least 41 individuals who were targets of a WhatsApp hacking earlier this year, according to a report. Seventeen individuals including human rights activists, scholars and journalists have so far confirmed to Scroll.in that they were targeted by spyware on the messaging platform WhatsApp.
2012 Delhi gangrape convicts have time till November 5 to file mercy petition, say Tihar officials
Tihar jail officials informed the four convicts on death row in the December 2012 gangrape case that they had exhausted all their options for legal recourse, and were only left with the choice to file a mercy petition before the president of India against their sentence.
Kartarpur Corridor: Imran Khan declares two-day fee waiver for Sikh pilgrims from India
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Indian Sikh pilgrims using the Kartarpur Corridor to visit the gurdwara there would not be charged fees on the day of the project’s inauguration and Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. The Indian pilgrims will also not need a passport to travel to the shrine.
‘Delhi has turned into a gas chamber,’ says Kejriwal as air quality plummets to emergency levels
A blanket of toxic air continued to blanket New Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning as the air quality index continued to remain in the severe category. The index read 468 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, hours after breaching the “severe plus” mark late on Thursday night. It was the first time since January that air quality dipped to emergency levels in the national capital.
India’s export subsidies are illegal, rules WTO dispute panel, upholds US case
A World Trade Organisation committee on Thursday ruled that Indian export subsidies were illegal and asked it to remove them, upholding a complaint lodged by the United States.
Longest nails to longest hair on teenager: India holds 80 Guinness World Records
The longest fingernails on a single hand, the longest hair on a teenager and the largest collection of paper cups are among 80 achievements by Indians to make it to the latest edition of the Guinness World Records. The book Guinness World Records 2020, released by publisher Penguin Random House on Thursday, listed thousands of new titles and holders, which will “educate and entertain curious readers of all ages”.
WhatsApp spyware attack: Ex-minister Praful Patel, 40 others were targeted, says report
Former Union minister Praful Patel and former Lok Sabha MP Santosh Bharatiya were among at least 41 individuals who were targets of a WhatsApp hacking earlier this year, an unidentified official from the messaging platform said.
Rising intolerance, violence are antitheses of India’s democratic foundations, says Sonia Gandhi
Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday criticised the rise in intolerance in India, and described it as the “antithesis of liberal, secular and democratic foundations” of the country. On the same day, the Congress leader had accused the Centre of initiating what she called the “final assault” to dilute the Right to Information Act.
WhatsApp spyware attack: Prashant Bhushan to file plea in Supreme Court seeking inquiry
Activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan has planned to file a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court to seek an inquiry into the WhatsApp hacking of at least two dozen individuals, including lawyers, human rights activists, and journalists.
Output of eight core industries contracts 5.2% in September, worst decline in 14 years
The output of eight core sectors of the Indian industry – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity – declined by 5.2% in September, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday. These eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3% in the corresponding month last year.
17 confirmed cases of activists, lawyers, scholars targeted in India in WhatsApp spyware attack
Seventeen individuals including human rights activists, scholars and journalists have so far confirmed to Scroll.in that they were targeted by a spyware on the messaging platform WhatsApp. Some of them suggested that Indian government agencies may have been involved in the surveillance, as they were told by a Canada-based cyber security group that is assisting WhatsApp in investigating the spyware attack.
