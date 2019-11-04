Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Asian leaders on Monday attended the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, summit in Thailand’s Capital Bangkok amid reports that India has decided not to join the trade bloc, ANI reported.

The RCEP is a free-trade agreement between 16 countries across the Asia-Pacific region that aims to drop tariffs and duties between member countries so that goods and services can flow freely between them.

However, it is not yet clear whether India will actually join the free-trade bloc. Later in the day, the leaders who participated in the talks are expected to announce the conclusion of seven years of negotiations, PTI reported.

The impetus to complete the deal has come from a trade war between the United States and China that has knocked down regional growth, but India fears a potential flood of Chinese imports after the import barriers are demolished.

The RCEP was first proposed in 2011 by the 10-member Association of South East Asian Countries, which has been behind the 28 rounds of negotiations since then. Thailand, which is the current ASEAN chairperson, has been particularly keen to close the negotiations.

Also read: Why Modi government is wary of joining the world’s largest trading bloc

Thailand: PM Narendra Modi and other leaders at the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/HQv0x57vpm — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Modi’s meeting with Shinzo Abe

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. The two leaders reviewed the evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region and economic engagement between the two countries.

“The leaders welcomed that the inaugural 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue will take place later this month in India,” said the Ministry of External Affairs. “They agreed that the dialogue will help provide impetus to the bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two sides.”

They also reviewed the progress on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project and reaffirmed their commitment to advance mutual efforts to facilitate the smooth implementation of the project.

The prime minister congratulated his counterpart on the recent coronation of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and Abe recalled the participation of President Ram Nath Kovind in the ceremony.

Greater momentum to cooperation with Japan.



Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo met in Bangkok. Their talks were extensive and productive. pic.twitter.com/l5FOc97uFf — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 4, 2019

On Sunday, Modi had met Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The prime minister told her that stable and peaceful border was an “important anchor” for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership. “Prime minister emphasised the value India attaches to Myanmar’s cooperation in ensuring that insurgent groups do not find space to operate across the India-Myanmar border,” the external affairs ministry said.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.