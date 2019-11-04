A look at the headlines right now:

India decides not to join RCEP trade bloc, Modi says his conscience did not permit him to sign pact: India has been hesitant to commit to the free-trade pact over apprehensions that Chinese imports will flood its market after imports barriers are demolished. Supreme Court orders Punjab and Haryana to immediately stop stubble burning: Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal blamed ‘continuous negligence’ of authorities for Delhi pollution, summoned officials. Sanjay Raut meets governor, says Shiv Sena is not responsible for deadlock: Devendra Fadnavis met Amit Shah in Delhi, claimed new government will be formed soon. BJP MP Vijay Goel fined for violating odd-even rule, receives roses from AAP minister: The parliamentarian accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of wasting Rs 35 crore by implementing the anti-pollution scheme. Six die in Bru camp due to alleged starvation, refugee leaders warn of humanitarian crisis: The Bru refugees continued the road blockade that started on October 31 to protest the stoppage of ration and cash supplies. Telangana revenue officer burnt alive by a man she had disagreement with over seven acres of land: The incident occurred in Ranga Reddy district on Monday afternoon. The accused suffered 60% burns. Infosys says no evidence yet for whistleblower complaints about ‘unethical practices’: The IT major, however, said that the complaints were still under investigation. Thiruvalluvar statue vandalised in Pudukkottai district amid DMK-BJP saffronisation row: Opposition parties in the state have criticised the BJP for tweeting an image of the poet in saffron robes, and ash smeared on forehead. Dalit youth allegedly stripped and flogged, another assaulted in Ahmedabad: The incident occurred at a restaurant in the city’s Sabarmati Tol Naka area on Sunday night. The owner of the roadside eatery has been arrested. One killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar: The injured have been admitted to a hospital.