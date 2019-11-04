The big news: India cites ‘outstanding issues’ as it backs out of RCEP deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC pulled up authorities over Delhi pollution, and the Shiv Sena said it was not responsible for the political stalemate in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India decides not to join RCEP trade bloc, Modi says his conscience did not permit him to sign pact: India has been hesitant to commit to the free-trade pact over apprehensions that Chinese imports will flood its market after imports barriers are demolished.
- Supreme Court orders Punjab and Haryana to immediately stop stubble burning: Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal blamed ‘continuous negligence’ of authorities for Delhi pollution, summoned officials.
- Sanjay Raut meets governor, says Shiv Sena is not responsible for deadlock: Devendra Fadnavis met Amit Shah in Delhi, claimed new government will be formed soon.
- BJP MP Vijay Goel fined for violating odd-even rule, receives roses from AAP minister: The parliamentarian accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of wasting Rs 35 crore by implementing the anti-pollution scheme.
- Six die in Bru camp due to alleged starvation, refugee leaders warn of humanitarian crisis: The Bru refugees continued the road blockade that started on October 31 to protest the stoppage of ration and cash supplies.
- Telangana revenue officer burnt alive by a man she had disagreement with over seven acres of land: The incident occurred in Ranga Reddy district on Monday afternoon. The accused suffered 60% burns.
- Infosys says no evidence yet for whistleblower complaints about ‘unethical practices’: The IT major, however, said that the complaints were still under investigation.
- Thiruvalluvar statue vandalised in Pudukkottai district amid DMK-BJP saffronisation row: Opposition parties in the state have criticised the BJP for tweeting an image of the poet in saffron robes, and ash smeared on forehead.
- Dalit youth allegedly stripped and flogged, another assaulted in Ahmedabad: The incident occurred at a restaurant in the city’s Sabarmati Tol Naka area on Sunday night. The owner of the roadside eatery has been arrested.
- One killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar: The injured have been admitted to a hospital.