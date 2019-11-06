Top news: BJP, Shiv Sena continue to fight for power in Maharashtra nearly 2 weeks after poll result
The BJP and Shiv Sena, which ruled Maharashtra in an alliance for the last five years, are engaged in a power-sharing dispute since the Assembly election results were announced on October 24. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday night with 72 hours left till the deadline for government formation comes to an end.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is thinking about bringing in a new base year to calculate Gross Domestic Product. The current base year is 2011-’12. According to calculations based on this, India’s GDP growth rate slipped to 5% in the first quarter of 2019-’20, the lowest in six years.
Islamic State unit tried to target India last year, says US counter-terrorism official
The Khorasan unit of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria had attempted a suicide attack in India last year but failed, an official from the United States of America said on Tuesday. This unit of the terrorist Islamic group, formed in 2015, operates mostly in Afghanistan and Pakistan but has now reportedly begun to branch out to other parts of South Asia.
Tax officials seize ‘benami assets’ worth Rs 1,600 crore of VK Sasikala: Reports
The Income Tax Department said on Tuesday it has seized “benami assets” worth Rs 1,600 crore of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary VK Sasikala. She was an aide to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa. Sasikala is serving a four-year jail sentence in a corruption case and is currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with 72 hours left for deadline to end
BJP leader blames Pakistan and China for pollution, says they may be releasing poisonous gases
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Tuesday said Pakistan or China could be responsible for high levels of air pollution in North India. Vineet Sharda said either Islamabad or Beijing might be releasing poisonous gases. “I see that every year stubble is burnt in Punjab and Haryana, and pollution increases,” Sharda said in one video. “But I don’t think the pollution this year is due to stubble burning. We should think about whether this is a conspiracy by Pakistan to release poisonous gases into India, because it knows it cannot win a war against India?”
GDP base year may be changed to 2017-’18, government waiting for more data, says statistics ministry
Delhi pollution: Ahead of SC hearing, Centre says stubble burning is going on in Punjab and Haryana
The Centre on Tuesday said stubble burning was going on in Haryana and Punjab despite the Supreme Court’s strictures against it. Crop burning has caused air pollution levels in the Delhi-National Capital Region to shoot up since last week. The two states have been directed to deploy more monitoring teams to ensure that violators are penalised, the government said after a review meeting chaired by the Union cabinet secretary. There was a need for more “focussed” action to combat pollution, the government added.
Delhi pollution: Supreme Court criticises states, says mass exodus of people cannot be allowed
The Supreme Court on Tuesday registered on its own a case related to the alarming rise in pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region. The matter will be heard on Wednesday. Air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the “very poor” and “severe” categories on Tuesday, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. On Sunday, pollution had plummeted to the season’s worst level as a public health emergency declared last Friday continued.
Delhi Police personnel end protest after senior officers promise to address their grievances
Delhi Police personnel ended their 11-hour protest on Tuesday evening after senior officers assured them that their grievances would be addressed. The protestors relented after Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha urged them to resume duty. Golcha announced a compensation of at least Rs 25,000 for the injured policemen.
J&K: Kashmir Times editor tells SC that ban on mobile, landline, internet services is illegal
Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that notifications and orders shutting down mobile, landline and internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were “illegal and unconstitutional”. The Centre had imposed prohibitory orders and cut off all connectivity in the state following the abrogation of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC orders CBI to produce latest report on inquiry into conspiracy angle
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit within four weeks the latest status report on its inquiry into an allegedly larger conspiracy behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The court said the latest report of the CBI’s Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency is a year old, and at that time, response was awaited on several Letters Rogatory sent to foreign countries.
PMC Bank crisis: RBI raises depositors’ withdrawal limit from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday increased the withdrawal limit for account holders of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. The central bank said the relaxation will allow more than 78% of the customers of PMC Bank to withdraw their entire account balance.
