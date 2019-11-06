A look at the headlines right now:

Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 25,000-crore fund for completing stalled housing projects: More than 1,600 housing projects are stuck at present, including about 4.58 lakh housing units, the Union finance minister told reporters.

There’s only one option in Maharashtra – BJP and Shiv Sena must form government, says Sharad Pawar: Meanwhile, Shiv Sena ministers attended a Devendra Fadnavis’ meeting on farmer aid, and called him ‘caretaker CM’. Supreme Court pulls up states for failing to curb crop burning, gives them seven days to buy stubble: The top court said state governments ‘have no right to be in power’ if they do not bother about people.

Delhi High Court rejects Centre’s plea seeking clarification on order not to act against lawyers: Even as two protesting lawyers attempted suicide, Bar Council of India chief warned advocates against indulging in violence. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library society reconstituted, all Congress leaders replaced: The membership was brought down from 34 to 28. The new members inducted include Home Minister Amit Shah and TV journalist Rajat Sharma.

Khalistani leaders, Sikh referendum date seen in Pakistan’s Kartarpur welcome video: Separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, who were killed in 1984, are seen in a poster in the video.

Kannan Gopinathan, who quit IAS in protest against J&K lockdown, receives chargesheet from Centre: The former bureaucrat listed the charges against him, and said the memo for departmental inquiry was sent two months after his resignation.

‘Why only Gujarati?’ Mamata Banerjee questions lack of regional language options in IIT-JEE exam: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the Narendra Modi government intends to malign ‘all regions and regional languages’.

In US impeachment inquiry, diplomat admits to link between Ukraine military aid and Biden investigation: The impeachment inquiry is looking into allegations that Trump tried to force Ukraine’s president into investigating his political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Fired for showing middle finger at Donald Trump’s convoy in 2017, woman now wins local election: Juli Briskman had lost her job after the photo of her raising her middle finger at the presidential convoy got viral.

