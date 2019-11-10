A look at the headlines right now:

Sunni Waqf board chief says won’t challenge Ayodhya verdict, Muslim law board undecided: The Supreme Court judgement had instructed five acres at a separate plot to be allotted for a new mosque. Maharashtra governor invites BJP to form the government despite lack of majority: Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ‘indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government’. Narendra Modi asks Indians to ‘shun negativity and bitterness’, praises Ayodhya judges: Modi said India’s ‘unity in diversity’ was visible following the verdict, as all sections of society had accepted it with ‘open hearts’ Assam civil servant Hitesh Dev Sarma replaces Prateek Hajela as NRC state coordinator: His immediate task would be to send out letters to those left out of the final NRC with reasons for their non-inclusion, and to process fresh applications. Operations at Kolkata airport suspended for 12 hours from 6 pm as Cyclone Bulbul nears: The cyclone triggered heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Odisha on Saturday. First batch of 562 Indian pilgrims visits Kartarpur to offer prayers at gurdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project at the Dera Baba Nanak shrine, and Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the Pakistani side. ‘Moment of fulfilment for me, I feel deeply blessed,’ says LK Advani: The 92-year-old leader, who led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the early 1990s, said he stood vindicated. Ayodhya judgement features unsigned note on further evidence for Ram’s birthplace: A judge on the Constitution Bench recorded separate reasons on whether the disputed structure is the birthplace of the deity as Hindu devotees believe. Babri Masjid demolition was a serious violation of rule of law, says Supreme Court: The bench invoked Article 142 of the Indian Constitution to say that it must ‘ensure that a wrong committed must be remedied’. VHP welcomes Ayodhya judgement, says 60% pillars and beams for Ram temple are ready: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the case had reached the right conclusion and the judgement should not be seen as a win or loss for anyone.