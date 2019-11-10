The big news: Sunni board won’t file review against Ayodhya verdict, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Maharashtra governor invited single largest party BJP to form the government, and Narendra Modi praised the Ayodhya judgement.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sunni Waqf board chief says won’t challenge Ayodhya verdict, Muslim law board undecided: The Supreme Court judgement had instructed five acres at a separate plot to be allotted for a new mosque.
- Maharashtra governor invites BJP to form the government despite lack of majority: Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ‘indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government’.
- Narendra Modi asks Indians to ‘shun negativity and bitterness’, praises Ayodhya judges: Modi said India’s ‘unity in diversity’ was visible following the verdict, as all sections of society had accepted it with ‘open hearts’
- Assam civil servant Hitesh Dev Sarma replaces Prateek Hajela as NRC state coordinator: His immediate task would be to send out letters to those left out of the final NRC with reasons for their non-inclusion, and to process fresh applications.
- Operations at Kolkata airport suspended for 12 hours from 6 pm as Cyclone Bulbul nears: The cyclone triggered heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Odisha on Saturday.
- First batch of 562 Indian pilgrims visits Kartarpur to offer prayers at gurdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project at the Dera Baba Nanak shrine, and Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the Pakistani side.
- ‘Moment of fulfilment for me, I feel deeply blessed,’ says LK Advani: The 92-year-old leader, who led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the early 1990s, said he stood vindicated.
- Ayodhya judgement features unsigned note on further evidence for Ram’s birthplace: A judge on the Constitution Bench recorded separate reasons on whether the disputed structure is the birthplace of the deity as Hindu devotees believe.
- Babri Masjid demolition was a serious violation of rule of law, says Supreme Court: The bench invoked Article 142 of the Indian Constitution to say that it must ‘ensure that a wrong committed must be remedied’.
- VHP welcomes Ayodhya judgement, says 60% pillars and beams for Ram temple are ready: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the case had reached the right conclusion and the judgement should not be seen as a win or loss for anyone.