The big news: Sena invited to form government in Maharashtra as BJP refuses, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Sunni Waqf Board said it will soon decide if it will accept the land allotted by SC in Ayodhya, and 10 people died of Cyclone Bulbul in WB.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra governor invites Shiv Sena to form government after BJP says it doesn’t have numbers: The Shiv Sena, with 56 MLAs, is the second largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Sena on Sunday likened Devendra Fadnavis to Hitler and said the Congress was not its enemy. Earlier in the day, Congress’ Milind Deora had urged the governor to invite Congress and NCP to form government.
- Sunni Waqf board chief says decision on accepting 5-acre land in Ayodhya will be taken on November 26: India dismissed Pakistan’s comments on the verdict as ‘unwarranted’. Taking a potshot at the verdict, Gandhi’s grandson said Nathuram Godse would have been a patriot today. Meanwhile, here’s how newspapers reported the the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict on Sunday.
- Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in West Bengal, at least 10 killed and 2.73 lakh families affected: Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan said that at least 2,473 houses were destroyed because of the cyclone.
- BJP, Congress announce first lists of candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls: The BJP released the first list for 52 candidates and the Congress announced the names of five of its candidates.
- Roads leading to Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar closed, normal life disrupted on Eid-e-Milad: Prayers are offered at the shrine, which has the relic of the Prophet Muhammad. Thousands of people gather to commemorate his birth anniversary every year. Muslim bodies in Gujarat, meanwhile, cancelled Eid-e-Milad processions to maintain peace after the Ayodhya verdict.
- Suspected militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district: The suspected militant’s identity is not yet clear.
- Iran says it discovered a new oil field with 53 billion barrels in Khuzestan province: The announcement by President Hassan Rouhani came at a time when the country faced US sanctions.
- Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian to score international fifty, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record: The 15-year-old scored 73 off 49 balls in the first T20 International against West Indies.
- Amitabh Bachchan, Sony TV apologise for ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ controversy in episode of KBC: The controversy erupted as the Maratha ruler was mentioned as only ‘Shivaji’ in one of the questions.
- Assam civil servant Hitesh Dev Sarma replaces Prateek Hajela as NRC state coordinator: His immediate task would be to send out letters to those left out of the final NRC with reasons for their non-inclusion, and to process fresh applications.