Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns as Union minister, attacks BJP: Sawant said he will address a press conference at 11 am. TN Seshan, former chief election commissioner known for electoral reforms, dies at 86: Seshan’s family members said that he did not suffer from any illness, but died suddenly on Sunday night following a fever. Sunni Waqf board chief says decision on accepting 5-acre land in Ayodhya will be taken on November 26: India dismissed Pakistan’s comments on the verdict as ‘unwarranted’. Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in West Bengal, at least 10 killed and 2.73 lakh families affected: Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan said that at least 2,473 houses were destroyed because of the cyclone. Assam civil servant Hitesh Dev Sarma replaces Prateek Hajela as NRC state coordinator: His immediate task would be to send out letters to those left out of the final NRC with reasons for their non-inclusion, and to process fresh applications. Iran says it discovered a new oil field with 53 billion barrels in Khuzestan province: The announcement by President Hassan Rouhani came at a time when the country faced US sanctions. Roads leading to Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar closed, normal life disrupted on Eid-e-Milad: Prayers are offered at the shrine, which has the relic of the Prophet Muhammad. Thousands of people gather to commemorate his birth anniversary every year. Muslim bodies in Gujarat, meanwhile, cancelled Eid-e-Milad processions to maintain peace after the Ayodhya verdict. BJP, Congress announce first lists of candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls: The BJP released the first list for 52 candidates and the Congress announced the names of five of its candidates. Suspected militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district: The suspected militant’s identity is not yet clear. Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian to score international fifty, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record: The 15-year-old scored 73 off 49 balls in the first T20 International against West Indies.