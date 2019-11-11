The big news: Shiv Sena’s request for time to form government rejected, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Industrial output contracted 4.3% in September, and JNU students clashed with the police over a proposal for an increase in hostel fees.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena meets governor but Congress wants to hold further discussions with NCP in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned as Union minister, attacked BJP.
- Industrial output contracts 4.3% in September, falls for second month in a row: In August, industrial output had contracted 1.1% and was the worst performance in six years.
- Police use water cannons on JNU students protesting against revised fee in draft hostel manual: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was stuck inside the JNU convocation venue for over six hours as protests against the hostel fee hike escalated.
- Passenger vehicle sales rose marginally in October, car sales continued decline: Car sales were down 6.34% to 1,73,649 units in October since the same month last year.
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 20 lives in India and Bangladesh, displaces thousands in both nations: The cyclonic storm has killed 10 people in West Bengal, two in its neighbouring state Odisha, and eight in Bangladesh.
- Andhra Pradesh CM defends plan to turn government schools into English medium institutions: ‘Where did your children study,’ YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Opposition leaders who criticised the move.
- Politicians across India mourn TN Seshan’s demise, say ‘when election commissioners were brave’: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi described Seshan as a ‘seasoned civil servant’ who served as the cabinet secretary.
- Muslim personal board will decide on review of SC Ayodhya verdict on November 17: Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval met Hindu and Muslim leaders after Supreme Court verdict.
- Policeman shoots protestor in torso amid clashes in Hong Kong: A hospital spokesperson said the injured demonstrator is undergoing surgery and is in a critical condition.
- Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised in Mumbai, sister says her condition is stable: A statement said the acclaimed singer was suffering from viral chest congestion.