Shiv Sena meets governor but Congress wants to hold further discussions with NCP in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned as Union minister, attacked BJP. Industrial output contracts 4.3% in September, falls for second month in a row: In August, industrial output had contracted 1.1% and was the worst performance in six years.

Police use water cannons on JNU students protesting against revised fee in draft hostel manual: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was stuck inside the JNU convocation venue for over six hours as protests against the hostel fee hike escalated.

Passenger vehicle sales rose marginally in October, car sales continued decline: Car sales were down 6.34% to 1,73,649 units in October since the same month last year.

Cyclone Bulbul claims 20 lives in India and Bangladesh, displaces thousands in both nations: The cyclonic storm has killed 10 people in West Bengal, two in its neighbouring state Odisha, and eight in Bangladesh.

Andhra Pradesh CM defends plan to turn government schools into English medium institutions: ‘Where did your children study,’ YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Opposition leaders who criticised the move.

Politicians across India mourn TN Seshan’s demise, say ‘when election commissioners were brave’: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi described Seshan as a ‘seasoned civil servant’ who served as the cabinet secretary.

Muslim personal board will decide on review of SC Ayodhya verdict on November 17: Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval met Hindu and Muslim leaders after Supreme Court verdict. Policeman shoots protestor in torso amid clashes in Hong Kong: A hospital spokesperson said the injured demonstrator is undergoing surgery and is in a critical condition.

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised in Mumbai, sister says her condition is stable: A statement said the acclaimed singer was suffering from viral chest congestion.