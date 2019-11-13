Top news: Disqualified Karnataka MLAs can contest bye-polls, says Supreme Court
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday placed Maharashtra under central rule nearly three weeks after the results of the Assembly elections in the state. Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said his party would hold talks with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, and come up with an agreement on government formation.
‘RCEP in India’s interest, fear of Chinese imports is wrong,’ says ex-NITI Aayog official Panagariya
Arvind Panagariya, former vice chairman of the NITI Aayog, has said that the Asia-Pacific free trade agreement that India refused to sign earlier this month would have been in the country’s interest. Speaking to The Indian Express, Panagariya claimed no multinational company would want to enter India if 15 countries in the region sign the agreement but India does not.
Maharashtra: Sena will not approach SC against governor’s refusal to give time to prove majority
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday decided not to go ahead with its plea in the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to not give it additional time to garner the support to prove its majority to form the government.
Madhya Pradesh: BJP attacks Congress as video of officer touching minister’s feet surfaces
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday criticised the ruling Congress-led government after a video of a municipal commissioner touching the feet of a state minister started doing the rounds on social media. The 24-second clip, shot inside a gurudwara, was tweeted by the BJP’s state unit Vice President Vijesh Lunawat. In the video, Dewas Municipal Commissioner Sanjana Jain was seen touching the feet of Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma inside the gurudwara located in the city, IANS reported. However, there was no confirmation on the woman’s identity.
Supreme Court verdicts on review pleas in Rafale, Sabarimala cases on Thursday
The Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its verdicts on two review petitions – one challenging its December 2018 judgement rejecting the need for an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal, and another against the September 2018 verdict to allow women of all ages into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The review pleas in the Rafale case had been filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, among others. The court had reserved its verdict on May 10.
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena accuses BJP of deriving ‘sadistic pleasure’ out of political deadlock
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “deriving sadistic pleasure” out of the political logjam in Maharashtra. In an editorial in its mouthpiece
Saamana, the Shiv Sena said the party claims to follow ethics and morals but is creating the greatest amount of chaos and disruption in the state.
Karnataka: SC upholds disqualification of rebel MLAs but allows them to contest bye-polls
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of then Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify the 17 ruling coalition MLAs who had rebelled against the HD Kumaraswamy government in July. However, the court struck down Kumar’s order that the rebel MLAs could not contest elections until the end of the current term of the Assembly. Bye-polls will be held in 15 of the 17 seats on December 5.
Ayodhya verdict: Hindu Mahasabha says all cases lodged against kar sevaks should be withdrawn
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday demanded that the Centre withdraw all cases lodged against kar sevaks for demolishing the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, The Hindu reported. The extreme right-wing outfit raised the demand three days after the Supreme granted ownership of the disputed land to a trust, which could then build the Ram temple.
Kerala: ‘BJP hailed Ayodhya verdict, hope it does the same on Sabarimala,’ says minister
The minister in charge of Kerala’s shrines on Tuesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict on women’s entry in Sabarimala temple as well since it has welcomed the judgement on the Ayodhya matter, PTI reported.
Kudankulam cyber attack: Russian diplomat says New Delhi has assured Moscow that plant is secure
A top Russian diplomat said on Tuesday that authorities in New Delhi have assured Moscow that the Kudankulam nuclear power plant is secure, following reports of a cyber attack, the Hindustan Times reported. The Indian officials also said that measures had been put in place to prevent such incidents from repeating.
UK: Labour Party clarifies J&K is a bilateral matter after heavy criticism of its ‘anti-India’ stand
The Labour Party in the United Kingdom has clarified that its stand on Kashmir dispute is that it is a “bilateral matter” between India and Pakistan that should be resolved peacefully. This came a couple of months after it passed an emergency resolution advocating international intervention in Kashmir. The party was heavily criticised by sections of the Indian diaspora for the motion.
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena says power parleys will continue even as NCP and Congress remain cautious
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his party would hold talks with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, and come up with an agreement on government formation in Maharashtra. However, at a joint press conference, the Congress and the NCP said they had not yet taken a decision about backing a Sena-led government.
J&K: 16 killed after car falls into a gorge in Doda district, lone survivor’s condition critical
Sixteen people were killed on Tuesday after a passenger vehicle steered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, PTI reported, citing police officials.
Jammu and Kashmir: Journalists protest against continued internet suspension for 100 days
Several journalists from various media organisations on Tuesday protested in Srinagar against the continued suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. The protestors called for the immediate restoration of the services so that they are able to perform their professional duties.
Should CJI’s office come under RTI purview? Supreme Court to pronounce verdict today
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Wednesday on the pleas challenging the Delhi High Court order to bring the chief justice of India’s office within the purview of the Right to Information Act, PTI reported. A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is expected to pass the judgement at 2 pm.
Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha’s anticipatory bail, interim protection pleas
A Pune Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of activist Gautam Navlakha, who is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. The court also denied a three-day interim protection to Navlakha, paving the way for his arrest in the case.