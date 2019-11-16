The big news: Shiv Sena to skip NDA meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sabarimala’s doors were thrown open to devotees as the pilgrimage season began, and a US panel on religious freedom criticised NRC exercise.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena’s exit from NDA a formality now, will not attend alliance meeting tomorrow, says Sanjay Raut: The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters that there was a lot of difference between the current BJP-led alliance and the one LK Advani and Bal Thackeray were part of.
- Sabarimala temple opens for devotees, Kerala Police ‘send back’ 10 women seeking to trek to shrine: The police officers who verified the women’s ages claimed they turned back from the town of Pampa ‘on their own volition’.
- NRC is a tool to ‘render Indian Muslims stateless’, says US federal panel on religious freedom: The commission accused the BJP government of taking steps that ‘reflect an anti-Muslim bias’ since the final list of the Assam citizens’ database was released.
- Five men allegedly gang-rape woman in Noida after stopping another from sexually assaulting her: The incident occurred in a park in Sector 63 on Wednesday evening. The woman had gone there with an acquaintance to discuss a job opportunity.
- Anil Ambani resigns from Reliance Communications, five other directors also step down: This came a day after the firm reported consolidated net loss of Rs 30,158 crore – the second-highest quarterly loss posted by an Indian company.
- Asaduddin Owaisi is ‘turning into a second Zakir Naik’, says Babul Supriyo: The Union minister lashed out at the parliamentarian from Hyderabad for his comments about the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya judgement.
- West Bengal government is applying pressure on most university vice-chancellors, claims governor: Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remarks came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused him of acting as the BJP’s mouthpiece.
- Delhi is world’s most polluted city; Kolkata, Mumbai also in top 10, says global air quality monitor: Air quality in the national Capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning for the fifth straight day.
- Two detention camps to be set up in West Bengal to house foreigners charged with crimes, says minister: These centres, to be built in Kolkata and Bongaon, have ‘absolutely no connection’ with the National Register of Citizens, emphasised Ujjwal Biswas.
- Dalit man who was beaten and forced to drink urine in Punjab’s Sangrur district dies: The incident took place on November 7 and four people have been arrested.