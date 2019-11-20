Top news: Sharad Pawar to meet Modi today amid Maharashtra government formation deadlock
The biggest stories of the day.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will on Wednesday meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, to discuss the agrarian crisis in Maharashtra, where President’s Rule was imposed. The meeting comes amid a logjam in government formation in the state.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre to take a decision on providing permanent commission to eight women officers who had approached the top court in 2010 against a law that allows them to serve in the Army for 14 years only.
Live updates
Maharashtra crisis: Ahead of Congress-NCP meeting today, Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will on Wednesday meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, to discuss the agrarian crisis in Maharashtra, where President’s Rule was imposed on November 12. The two leaders will meet at Parliament in the afternoon. Pawar’s meeting with Modi comes at a time when there is a political crisis in Maharashtra, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena failing to form the government despite a pre-poll alliance.
Jharkhand: JD(U) to support Saryu Roy, who will contest against CM Raghubar Das as an Independent
The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday pledged support to former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who is contesting as an Independent candidate against Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the upcoming Assembly elections. Roy’s name had not featured in the candidate lists that the Bharatiya Janata Party had released.
New Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit India on November 29
New Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit New Delhi on November 29, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after meeting him in Colombo on Tuesday. “President @GotabayaR has accepted PM @narendramodi ’s invitation to visit India on 29th November,” Jaishankar tweeted after meeting the new Sri Lankan president.
SC tells Centre to decide on permanent commission to women in Army retrospectively
The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre to take a decision on providing permanent commission to eight women officers who had approached the top court in 2010 against a law that allows them to serve in the Army for 14 years only. The Centre has since granted permanent commission to women officers, but left out the eight women who had first approached the court.
Rajinikanth endorses Kamal Haasan’s statement, says they may join hands in politics if required
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday endorsed fellow actor Kamal Haasan’s statement that the two could come together politically for the benefit of Tamil Nadu, if such a situation arose. “Rajini and I will travel together if there is a need for Tamil Nadu’s development,” Haasan told reporters earlier on Tuesday.
Delhi: BJP alleges Rs 100-crore scam in AAP government’s streetlight scheme, files CBI complaint
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation after alleging there were irregularities in the procurement of 2.1 lakh LED street lights by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. Delhi BJP legislators met CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and demanded an investigation into the alleged scam that they claimed was worth Rs 100 crore.
JNU files contempt plea against agitating students and police in Delhi High Court
Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking contempt proceedings against students and the police for allegedly violating the court’s August 2017 order banning protests within 100 metres of the institution’s administrative block. This came a day after hundreds of students were stopped from marching towards Parliament to protest against the university’s decision to hike hostel fees.