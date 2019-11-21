A look at the headlines right now:

Shiv Sena says NCP, Congress will decide on forming Maharashtra government in two days: Congress member Prithviraj Chavan said talks with the Nationalist Congress Party were completed and that they would meet Shiv Sena leaders later today. Congress opposes Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination to parliamentary panel on defence: The MP faces multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for the terror attack in 2008 in which six people were killed. J&K government tells SC ‘everything is normal’; petitioners are presenting ‘grim picture’: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that restrictions were progressively being relaxed in the region and claimed that people there were happy. In Parliament, Congress says ‘corruption has been made official’ through electoral bonds: Congress MPs also entered the Well of the House to protest against the privatisation of public sector units like Bharat Petroleum. Priya Ramani tells court she had no malafide motive for accusing MJ Akbar of sexual harassment: The journalist also denied that she had harmed Akbar’s reputation by making the allegations of harassment against him. Kicking off Jharkhand campaign, Amit Shah accuses Congress of delaying Ayodhya case, Kashmir problem: The home minister claimed that under the Congress government, the ‘Kashmir problem’ was not dealt with for 70 years. Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in, says will work with India for ‘peace and prosperity’: The swearing-in ceremony was conducted hours after former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned from the post. Stalin asks Tamil Nadu government to rescind sedition charges against Kudankulam protestors: Around 9,000 protestors were charged between 2011 and 2013 under several sections of the law, including sedition for the peaceful anti-nuclear agitation. Indian couple put on trial in Germany for allegedly spying on Sikh, Kashmiri separatist groups: The couple allegedly passed the information on to the Research & Analysis Wing, India’s external intelligence agency, for a sum of Rs 5.72 lakh. Britain’s Prince Andrew quits public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal: Following the revelation of the duke of York’s ties with the sex offender, several brands endorsed by the prince said they would not work with him anymore.