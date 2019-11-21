The big news: Shiv Sena claims Congress-NCP will soon decide on Maharashtra, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pragya Thakur was reportedly nominated to the Parliamentary panel on defence, and the J&K government told the SC that everything was normal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Shiv Sena says NCP, Congress will decide on forming Maharashtra government in two days: Congress member Prithviraj Chavan said talks with the Nationalist Congress Party were completed and that they would meet Shiv Sena leaders later today.
- Congress opposes Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination to parliamentary panel on defence: The MP faces multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for the terror attack in 2008 in which six people were killed.
- J&K government tells SC ‘everything is normal’; petitioners are presenting ‘grim picture’: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that restrictions were progressively being relaxed in the region and claimed that people there were happy.
- In Parliament, Congress says ‘corruption has been made official’ through electoral bonds: Congress MPs also entered the Well of the House to protest against the privatisation of public sector units like Bharat Petroleum.
- Priya Ramani tells court she had no malafide motive for accusing MJ Akbar of sexual harassment: The journalist also denied that she had harmed Akbar’s reputation by making the allegations of harassment against him.
- Kicking off Jharkhand campaign, Amit Shah accuses Congress of delaying Ayodhya case, Kashmir problem: The home minister claimed that under the Congress government, the ‘Kashmir problem’ was not dealt with for 70 years.
- Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in, says will work with India for ‘peace and prosperity’: The swearing-in ceremony was conducted hours after former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned from the post.
- Stalin asks Tamil Nadu government to rescind sedition charges against Kudankulam protestors: Around 9,000 protestors were charged between 2011 and 2013 under several sections of the law, including sedition for the peaceful anti-nuclear agitation.
- Indian couple put on trial in Germany for allegedly spying on Sikh, Kashmiri separatist groups: The couple allegedly passed the information on to the Research & Analysis Wing, India’s external intelligence agency, for a sum of Rs 5.72 lakh.
- Britain’s Prince Andrew quits public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal: Following the revelation of the duke of York’s ties with the sex offender, several brands endorsed by the prince said they would not work with him anymore.