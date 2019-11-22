A look at the headlines right now:

Uddhav Thackeray unanimously chosen to be Maharashtra CM, says Sharad Pawar: Meanwhile, a petition in the Supreme Court said that an order should be issued to the Maharashtra governor against inviting the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance to form a government. Narendra Modi should respond to allegations against electoral bonds scheme, say Opposition leaders: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the protesting parties to raise the matter in the House. New Delhi will curb air pollution faster than Beijing, says Prakash Javadekar: The environment minister appealed to the public to plant at least seven trees to create an ‘oxygen bank’. Civil rights group accuses Jharkhand government of spreading misinformation on repression of Adivasis: The Khunti police claimed media reports have given ‘totally incorrect and hugely inflated figures’ about the number of people booked in sedition cases. AAP, BJP MPs clash in Rajya Sabha during discussion on Delhi’s water quality: Meanwhile, AAP claimed that the Bureau of Indian Standards report on the national Capital’s water quality was ‘fabricated’ to benefit reverse osmosis firms. A 21-year-old from Jaipur set to become youngest judge after topping Rajasthan judicial services exam: The state had reduced the minimum age of appearing for the exams from 23 to 21 years. US warns Islamabad against economic corridor project with China, says it will only benefit Beijing: Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of state for South Asia, said Pakistanis should ask Beijing tough questions on debt, fairness and transparency. In touch with MEA, other agencies to catch Nithyananda, says Gujarat Police: Children have told the police that they were tortured, made to work and were illegally confined by the religious leader. ‘Symbolic victory for women,’ says Sona Mohapatra after Anu Malik steps down from TV show: However, the music composer claimed he had not quit as ‘Indian Idol’ judge but only took a three-week break to clear his name. JNU defends fee hike, says it is facing fund deficit of over Rs 45 crore: The university said it has to pay bills like electricity, water and salary of the contractual staff.