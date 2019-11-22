The big news: Uddhav Thackeray expected to lead Maharashtra alliance, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Opposition sought PM Modi’s response on electoral bonds, and Prakash Javadekar claimed New Delhi will curb pollution faster than Beijing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uddhav Thackeray unanimously chosen to be Maharashtra CM, says Sharad Pawar: Meanwhile, a petition in the Supreme Court said that an order should be issued to the Maharashtra governor against inviting the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance to form a government.
- Narendra Modi should respond to allegations against electoral bonds scheme, say Opposition leaders: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the protesting parties to raise the matter in the House.
- New Delhi will curb air pollution faster than Beijing, says Prakash Javadekar: The environment minister appealed to the public to plant at least seven trees to create an ‘oxygen bank’.
- Civil rights group accuses Jharkhand government of spreading misinformation on repression of Adivasis: The Khunti police claimed media reports have given ‘totally incorrect and hugely inflated figures’ about the number of people booked in sedition cases.
- AAP, BJP MPs clash in Rajya Sabha during discussion on Delhi’s water quality: Meanwhile, AAP claimed that the Bureau of Indian Standards report on the national Capital’s water quality was ‘fabricated’ to benefit reverse osmosis firms.
- A 21-year-old from Jaipur set to become youngest judge after topping Rajasthan judicial services exam: The state had reduced the minimum age of appearing for the exams from 23 to 21 years.
- US warns Islamabad against economic corridor project with China, says it will only benefit Beijing: Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of state for South Asia, said Pakistanis should ask Beijing tough questions on debt, fairness and transparency.
- In touch with MEA, other agencies to catch Nithyananda, says Gujarat Police: Children have told the police that they were tortured, made to work and were illegally confined by the religious leader.
- ‘Symbolic victory for women,’ says Sona Mohapatra after Anu Malik steps down from TV show: However, the music composer claimed he had not quit as ‘Indian Idol’ judge but only took a three-week break to clear his name.
- JNU defends fee hike, says it is facing fund deficit of over Rs 45 crore: The university said it has to pay bills like electricity, water and salary of the contractual staff.