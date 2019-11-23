A look at the headlines right now:

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy CM: The sudden turn of events came after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Friday unanimously agreed that Uddhav Thackeray would lead the government. ‘Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes by China if it not for me,’ claims Donald Trump: In a rambling Fox News interview, the president called Xi Jinping ‘an incredible guy’ and indicated he might not sign a human rights bill to end the trade war.

Students end agitation over Muslim professor’s appointment in BHU, seek action in 10 days: The university said the protests were called off around 5.30 pm on Friday, a day after a meeting between the students and the varsity’s administration. CBI searches former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh’s home, seizes Rs 26 lakh in demonetised notes: The agency is investigating Singh and five others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 332 crore of government funds.

New Delhi will curb air pollution faster than Beijing, says Prakash Javadekar: The environment minister appealed to the public to plant at least seven trees to create an ‘oxygen bank’. Alwar police direct 9 Muslim personnel to shave beards to ‘look unbiased’, revoke order next day: Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh rescinded his own order on Friday after officers raised objections. Congress leader Hardik Patel extends support, says there is a ‘conspiracy to end JNU’: Patel said the students were not fighting a battle for themselves but for the future generations.

Narendra Modi should respond to allegations against electoral bonds scheme, say Opposition leaders: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the protesting parties to raise the matter in the House. ‘Symbolic victory for women,’ says Sona Mohapatra after Anu Malik steps down from TV show: However, the music composer claimed he had not quit as ‘Indian Idol’ judge but only took a three-week break to clear his name.

Stage and film actor Shaukat Kaifi dies at 91: Her memoir ‘Kaifi and I’ was turned into a theatrical rendition called ‘Kaifi aur Main’.

