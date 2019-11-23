The big news: Devendra Fadnavis is Maharashtra CM again with NCP deputy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trump claimed he saved Hong Kong from obliteration by China, and Banaras Hindu University students protest against Muslim faculty ended.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy CM: The sudden turn of events came after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Friday unanimously agreed that Uddhav Thackeray would lead the government.
- ‘Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes by China if it not for me,’ claims Donald Trump: In a rambling Fox News interview, the president called Xi Jinping ‘an incredible guy’ and indicated he might not sign a human rights bill to end the trade war.
- Students end agitation over Muslim professor’s appointment in BHU, seek action in 10 days: The university said the protests were called off around 5.30 pm on Friday, a day after a meeting between the students and the varsity’s administration.
- CBI searches former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh’s home, seizes Rs 26 lakh in demonetised notes: The agency is investigating Singh and five others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 332 crore of government funds.
- New Delhi will curb air pollution faster than Beijing, says Prakash Javadekar: The environment minister appealed to the public to plant at least seven trees to create an ‘oxygen bank’.
- Alwar police direct 9 Muslim personnel to shave beards to ‘look unbiased’, revoke order next day: Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh rescinded his own order on Friday after officers raised objections.
- Congress leader Hardik Patel extends support, says there is a ‘conspiracy to end JNU’: Patel said the students were not fighting a battle for themselves but for the future generations.
- Narendra Modi should respond to allegations against electoral bonds scheme, say Opposition leaders: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the protesting parties to raise the matter in the House.
- ‘Symbolic victory for women,’ says Sona Mohapatra after Anu Malik steps down from TV show: However, the music composer claimed he had not quit as ‘Indian Idol’ judge but only took a three-week break to clear his name.
- Stage and film actor Shaukat Kaifi dies at 91: Her memoir ‘Kaifi and I’ was turned into a theatrical rendition called ‘Kaifi aur Main’.