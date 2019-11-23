Ajit Pawar on Saturday at noon was sacked as the Nationalist Congress Party’s legislative leader hours after he took oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, NDTV reported. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier said Ajit Pawar’s decision to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party was done independently, without the party’s support.

Reports suggest a rift in the Pawar family as Sharad Pawar had announced plans to ally with the Congress and Shiv Sena to form the government on Friday night. The swearing-in ceremony had come as a surprise to several leaders in the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, reports suggested.

President’s rule has been revoked in the state.

Congress and Shiv Sena leaders have attacked the sudden swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray will hold a press conference shortly.

