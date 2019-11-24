The big news: Supreme Court to take up Sena-NCP-Congress plea at 11.30 am, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: J&K Police found phones in raids at Srinagar MLA hostel, and 7 NCP MLAs who attended Fadnavis’ oath ceremony are said to be back in party.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sena, NCP, Congress move SC against Maharashtra government formation, seek floor test in 24 hours: They may request a meeting with the top court’s secretary general if the registry denies their request for a hearing tonight.
- J&K Police find 11 phones in raid at Srinagar MLA hostel, detainees allege harassment of families: The detainees protested after a two-year-old son of a National Conference leader was allegedly ‘nearly strip-searched’.
- At least seven NCP MLAs who attended Fadnavis’ oath ceremony back in party, says report: Two of the MLAs – Diliprao Bankar and Manikrao Kokate – claimed they had been misled by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and reposed faith in Sharad Pawar’s leadership.
- CBI searches former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh’s home, seizes Rs 26 lakh in demonetised notes: The agency is investigating Singh and five others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 332 crore of government funds.
- ‘Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes by China if it not for me,’ claims Donald Trump: In a rambling Fox News interview, the president called Xi Jinping ‘an incredible guy’ and indicated he might not sign a human rights bill to end the trade war.
- Alwar police direct 9 Muslim personnel to shave beards to ‘look unbiased’, revoke order next day: Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh rescinded his own order on Friday after officers raised objections.
- BJP has thwarted conspiracy to capture Mumbai through back door, says minister: Ravi Shankar Prasad accused former alliance partner Shiv Sena of giving up its values for ‘personal gains’.
- Ajit Pawar sacked as NCP’s legislative party leader: ‘NCP MLAs’ signatures were misused,’ claimed Nawab Malik.
- ‘How and when did governor verify BJP’s claims of support?’ Congress has 10 questions: Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Bhagat Singh Koshyari of ‘acting as a hitman for Home Minister Amit Shah’ instead of doing his constitutional duty.
- Students end agitation over Muslim professor’s appointment in BHU, seek action in 10 days: The university said the protests were called off around 5.30 pm on Friday, a day after a meeting between the students and the varsity’s administration.