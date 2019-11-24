A look at the headlines right now:

Sena, NCP, Congress move SC against Maharashtra government formation, seek floor test in 24 hours: They may request a meeting with the top court’s secretary general if the registry denies their request for a hearing tonight. J&K Police find 11 phones in raid at Srinagar MLA hostel, detainees allege harassment of families: The detainees protested after a two-year-old son of a National Conference leader was allegedly ‘nearly strip-searched’. At least seven NCP MLAs who attended Fadnavis’ oath ceremony back in party, says report: Two of the MLAs – Diliprao Bankar and Manikrao Kokate – claimed they had been misled by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and reposed faith in Sharad Pawar’s leadership. CBI searches former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh’s home, seizes Rs 26 lakh in demonetised notes: The agency is investigating Singh and five others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 332 crore of government funds. ‘Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes by China if it not for me,’ claims Donald Trump: In a rambling Fox News interview, the president called Xi Jinping ‘an incredible guy’ and indicated he might not sign a human rights bill to end the trade war. Alwar police direct 9 Muslim personnel to shave beards to ‘look unbiased’, revoke order next day: Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh rescinded his own order on Friday after officers raised objections. BJP has thwarted conspiracy to capture Mumbai through back door, says minister: Ravi Shankar Prasad accused former alliance partner Shiv Sena of giving up its values for ‘personal gains’. Ajit Pawar sacked as NCP’s legislative party leader: ‘NCP MLAs’ signatures were misused,’ claimed Nawab Malik. ‘How and when did governor verify BJP’s claims of support?’ Congress has 10 questions: Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Bhagat Singh Koshyari of ‘acting as a hitman for Home Minister Amit Shah’ instead of doing his constitutional duty. Students end agitation over Muslim professor’s appointment in BHU, seek action in 10 days: The university said the protests were called off around 5.30 pm on Friday, a day after a meeting between the students and the varsity’s administration.