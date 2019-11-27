Top news: ‘ I will remain in the NCP,’ says Ajit Pawar after rebellion
The biggest stories of the day.
Cartosat-3: ISRO launches next generation earth observation satellite
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday launched imaging and mapping satellite Cartosat-3. Along with the advanced earth observation satellite, ISRO also launched 13 nanosatellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. It will all be carried by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C47. The PSLV-C47 successfully injected Cartosat-3 into orbit.
Maharashtra Assembly: Newly elected MLAs take oath in special session, Ajit Pawar gets welcome hug
In a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday morning, Pro tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath of office to the 288 newly elected legislators. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had called the special session. Nationalist Congress Party leaders such as Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, and Prithviraj Chavan were among those who took the oath early on Wednesday. Pawar was greeted with a hug from NCP MP and party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule.
Sabarimala: Activist Trupti Desai cancels plan to visit shrine after police deny protection
Women’s rights activists, led by Trupti Desai, cancelled their plans on Tuesday night to visit the Sabarimala temple in Kerala after the state police refused them protection due to security reasons, PTI reported. Earlier in the day, Desai had said that she would leave the state only after visiting the temple, which bans the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50.
Electoral bonds: PM Modi says some people have problems with ‘anything done to ensure transparency’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at those opposed to the electoral bonds scheme, and said some people have problems with anything that is done to ensure transparency, PTI reported. Nowadays, electoral bonds are the favourite topic for such individuals, he said.
“Before the [Parliament] session, news is planted or made a breaking news,” Modi said at the Republic TV Summit in New Delhi. “There was a similar pattern in NPAs [non performing assets], EVMs [electronic voting machines, Rafale jets and a few days back when the government cut down the corporate tax, they again started. These days election bonds has become their favourite topic. Some people have issues if anything happens in the country to ensure transparency.”
‘Terrorists, Pakistan Army trying to instigate Kashmiris’: J&K government defends internet ban in SC
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that curbs imposed on internet services in the Union Territory were justified as terrorists, separatists and the Pakistan Army were trying to instigate the Kashmiri people on social media to undertake jihad against the Indian state, PTI reported. The administration also said that prohibitory orders were imposed as some people tried to incite others through “inflammatory speeches”.
J&K: Village sarpanch, government officer killed in firing by militants in Anantnag district
Suspected militants killed a sarpanch and a government officer in Anantnag district of Kashmir on Tuesday, PTI reported. The incident took place during the “back-to-village” programme, a public outreach initiative by the government, in Badazgam village.
The additional deputy commissioner of Anantnag, who was leading the meeting with residents, was safely escorted out of the area after the firing, unidentified officials said.