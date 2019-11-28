The big news: Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Trinamool Congress won all three Assembly bye-elections in West Bengal, and Pragya Thakur denied she defended Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister after a month of political twists and turns: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also administered the oath to six ministers – two each from the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar was left out of the Cabinet for the moment, while the three parties committed to ‘secular values’ in their common minimum programme.
- Trinamool Congress wins all three West Bengal Assembly bye-elections, Mamata Banerjee says BJP paid back for arrogance: The BJP candidate in Kaliaganj constitution blamed NRC for the party’s defeat.
- Pragya Thakur claims outburst was in defence of revolutionary Udham Singh and not praise for Nathuram Godse: The remarks, in which the BJP MP appeared to call Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot, were expunged from the Lok Sabha’s records.
- WhatsApp spyware row discussed in Rajya Sabha, Centre tells Upper House it did not indulge in ‘unauthorised interception’: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the security breach, which affected 121 Indians.
- Supreme Court reserves judgement on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: The top court instructed the registry to accept the investigation reports in a sealed cover from the agency.
- Pakistan Army chief Bajwa’s tenure extension cut to six months by Supreme Court: The Imran Khan government had given General Bajwa a three-year extension.
- Maldives ex-President Yameen found guilty of money laundering, sentenced to five years in jail: The Criminal Court also ordered Yameen to pay a $5 million fine.
- Efforts are being made to revive BSNL and MTNL, Centre says in Rajya Sabha: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government’s voluntary retirement scheme for employees of the two organisations was getting a good response.
- Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to cross Rs 10-lakh-crore market capitalisation: The company’s market value jumped to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 9 lakh crore in just 25 trading days.
- Over 13,000 RTI cases pending with the Central Information Commission in last one year, says Centre: Union minister Jitendra Singh gave the number in a written response to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha.