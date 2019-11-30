A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Economy pushed into a coma by BJP,’ says Opposition: India’s economic growth fell to 4.5% in July-September quarter – the slowest in over six years. Former PM Manmohan Singh said the ‘state of economy was deeply worrying’.
  2. 13 constituencies vote in first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections: A total of 37.8 lakh people are eligible to vote from 189 candidates across six districts.
  3. Four arrested for Telangana vet murder, Centre to issue advisory to states on crime against women: Why did she call sister instead of police, a Telangana minister asked about the vet. Meanwhile, the charred body of another woman was discovered in same locality on Friday.
  4. Uddhav Thackeray stops work on Aarey Colony car shed after taking charge as Maharashtra CM: The Bombay High Court had last month dismissed petitions asking it to give Aarey the status of a forest, and stop cutting the trees. Meanwhile, the ruling alliance will face a floor test on Saturday.
  5. Pragya Thakur condemns ‘distortion’ of Godse remarks, says calling her a terrorist is illegal: Thakur moved a breach of privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh apologised for threatening to burn alive Pragya Thakur.
  6. Noted Malayalam poet Akkitham wins Jnanpith Award 2019: Akkitham is the sixth Malayalam writer to be conferred the prize.
  7. PIB sets up fact-checking unit to tackle spread of fake news related to government: The government urged the public to send across any information that they wanted verified.
  8. Zurich airport outbids Adani, DIAL to build Delhi-NCR’s second airport in Jewar town: Zurich International had developed the Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru in partnership with other companies.
  9. SC seeks reply of ex-police chief Rajeev Kumar over CBI plea against anticipatory bail in Saradha scam: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said a notice was being sent to Kumar as there was ‘something about this person absconding’.
  10. Supreme Court releases new roster, four most senior judges to hear PILs: Election matters will stay with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.