The big news: Opposition attacks BJP, Modi after GDP figures are released, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: First phase of voting is underway in 13 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, and 4 people were arrested for the murder of a vet in Telangana.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Economy pushed into a coma by BJP,’ says Opposition: India’s economic growth fell to 4.5% in July-September quarter – the slowest in over six years. Former PM Manmohan Singh said the ‘state of economy was deeply worrying’.
- 13 constituencies vote in first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections: A total of 37.8 lakh people are eligible to vote from 189 candidates across six districts.
- Four arrested for Telangana vet murder, Centre to issue advisory to states on crime against women: Why did she call sister instead of police, a Telangana minister asked about the vet. Meanwhile, the charred body of another woman was discovered in same locality on Friday.
- Uddhav Thackeray stops work on Aarey Colony car shed after taking charge as Maharashtra CM: The Bombay High Court had last month dismissed petitions asking it to give Aarey the status of a forest, and stop cutting the trees. Meanwhile, the ruling alliance will face a floor test on Saturday.
- Pragya Thakur condemns ‘distortion’ of Godse remarks, says calling her a terrorist is illegal: Thakur moved a breach of privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh apologised for threatening to burn alive Pragya Thakur.
- Noted Malayalam poet Akkitham wins Jnanpith Award 2019: Akkitham is the sixth Malayalam writer to be conferred the prize.
- PIB sets up fact-checking unit to tackle spread of fake news related to government: The government urged the public to send across any information that they wanted verified.
- Zurich airport outbids Adani, DIAL to build Delhi-NCR’s second airport in Jewar town: Zurich International had developed the Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru in partnership with other companies.
- SC seeks reply of ex-police chief Rajeev Kumar over CBI plea against anticipatory bail in Saradha scam: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said a notice was being sent to Kumar as there was ‘something about this person absconding’.
- Supreme Court releases new roster, four most senior judges to hear PILs: Election matters will stay with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.