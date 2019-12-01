A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Trial in Hyderabad vet murder case will be conducted in fast-track court, says Telangana CM: Three police officials were suspended for delay in filing FIR. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said people “have to do more than just speak up”, and a BJP youth leader was charged with sexual harassment, hours after demanding justice for the murdered doctor.
  2. Devendra Fadnavis and I ‘will always be friends’, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells Assembly: The chief minister blamed the BJP for the split in its alliance with the Shiv Sena, and claimed he would never abandon the ideology of Hindutva.
  3. Pakistan minister’s remark has exposed ‘nefarious intent’ behind Kartarpur initiative, says Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh was referring to Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid’s comment that the project was Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s brainchild.
  4. People are afraid to criticise the Centre, industrialist Rahul Bajaj tells Amit Shah: Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.
  5. ‘Modi and Shah are also migrants’, Adhir Chowdhury lashes out at Centre over proposed nationwide NRC: The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of promoting religious discrimination in Assam by publishing the citizens’ database.
  6. Security forces indicted for killing 17 villagers, including seven minors, in Chhattisgarh in 2012: A judicial commission found there was no evidence that those killed were Maoists or that the security forces had responded to firing by Maoists.
  7. Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after BJP withdraws candidate: Devendra Fadnavis was appointed leader of the Opposition.
  8. 99% of Muslims want review of Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, says law board: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the AIMPLB and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind of trying to create an ‘atmosphere of division and confrontation’.
  9. GST collection rises 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore threshold after three months: The revenue collection in October was Rs 95,380 crore, 3.8% higher than the 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore the month before.
  10. 55-year-old woman allegedly raped and strangled in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, accused arrested: The 22-year-old man arrested for the murder got angry after the woman ‘spat on his face’, said the police.