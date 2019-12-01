The big news: Fast-track court will try vet murder case, says Telangana CM, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis took digs at each other, and Punjab CM lashed out at Pakistan over a minister’s Kartarpur remark.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trial in Hyderabad vet murder case will be conducted in fast-track court, says Telangana CM: Three police officials were suspended for delay in filing FIR. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said people “have to do more than just speak up”, and a BJP youth leader was charged with sexual harassment, hours after demanding justice for the murdered doctor.
- Devendra Fadnavis and I ‘will always be friends’, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells Assembly: The chief minister blamed the BJP for the split in its alliance with the Shiv Sena, and claimed he would never abandon the ideology of Hindutva.
- Pakistan minister’s remark has exposed ‘nefarious intent’ behind Kartarpur initiative, says Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh was referring to Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid’s comment that the project was Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s brainchild.
- People are afraid to criticise the Centre, industrialist Rahul Bajaj tells Amit Shah: Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.
- ‘Modi and Shah are also migrants’, Adhir Chowdhury lashes out at Centre over proposed nationwide NRC: The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of promoting religious discrimination in Assam by publishing the citizens’ database.
- Security forces indicted for killing 17 villagers, including seven minors, in Chhattisgarh in 2012: A judicial commission found there was no evidence that those killed were Maoists or that the security forces had responded to firing by Maoists.
- Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after BJP withdraws candidate: Devendra Fadnavis was appointed leader of the Opposition.
- 99% of Muslims want review of Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, says law board: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the AIMPLB and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind of trying to create an ‘atmosphere of division and confrontation’.
- GST collection rises 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore threshold after three months: The revenue collection in October was Rs 95,380 crore, 3.8% higher than the 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore the month before.
- 55-year-old woman allegedly raped and strangled in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, accused arrested: The 22-year-old man arrested for the murder got angry after the woman ‘spat on his face’, said the police.