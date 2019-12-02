Top news: 21 dead in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges shut in 6 districts
Fifteen people died after a wall collapsed early on Monday in Nadur village of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district during heavy rain. Six others died in other rain-related incidents over the past few days. Heavy rain has lashed coastal Tamil Nadu for the last three days and is likely to continue on Monday. Schools and colleges in six districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain closed on Monday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that his government will withdraw cases registered against activists who tried to stop the felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for a metro car shed project.
Live updates
Rajasthan: 6-year-old allegedly raped, strangled to death with school belt in Tonk district
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Tonk district of Rajasthan. The child had gone missing on Saturday, and her body was found the next day in Aligarh town. Preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was raped and then strangled to death with the school belt that she was wearing, the police said. Some locals found her body among bushes in a remote area in Aligarh and then informed the police.
Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw cases against Aarey protestors
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night announced that his government will withdraw cases registered against activists who tried to stop the felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for a metro car shed project. In October, 38 people were booked in connection with the protests against the authorities’ move to cut trees, even as the Bombay High Court dismissed a series of petitions to stop the work and give it the status of a forest. Of the protestors, 29 were arrested but later granted conditional bail.
Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea raise mobile and data charges by up to 40%
Telecommunication services majors Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio on Sunday announced up to 40% increase in tariffs. This is the first rate hike in around five years. The move is expected to affect around 90 crore customers from this month onwards. Vodafone and Airtel both announced new prepaid plans with options for validity of two days, 28 days, 84 days and 365 days in a price range of Rs 19 to Rs 2,399. Jio has not yet announced its plans.
2012 gang rape: Delhi government strongly recommends rejection of mercy plea of convict
The Delhi government on Sunday recommended that the mercy petition of one of the four convicts on death row in the December 2012 gangrape case be rejected as it was among the “most heinous crimes”. According to file notings, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain wrote that this was “the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant” and strongly recommended the rejection of a convict’s mercy petition.
Day after industrialist Rahul Bajaj’s comments, BJP minister claims ‘fake narratives’ being created
Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday responded to industrialist and Bajaj Group Chairperson Rahul Bajaj’s concerns about the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was better for a person to seek an answer than spreading their own impressions, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged there were fake narratives.
Fifteen people died after a wall collapsed early on Monday in Nadur village of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district during heavy rain. Twelve bodies have been recovered so far, according to The News Minute. Operations are on to rescue people trapped under the debris. Heavy rain has lashed coastal Tamil Nadu for the last three days and is likely to continue on Monday.