The big news: NASA finds debris of Chandrayaan-2’s lander on lunar surface, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said the Modi government was open to criticism, and Amit Shah set 2024 as deadline for driving out infiltrators from India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NASA finds debris of lander Vikram on moon surface: It posted images that show the site of impact and the associated debris field.
- After Opposition’s broadsides against government over state of economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre listens to critics: Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha asked the Narendra Modi government to take effective measures to revive the economy instead of ‘clutching at straws’.
- Modi government will drive out ‘every infiltrator’ before 2024 General Elections, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister, who addressed a public meeting in Jharkhand, reiterated that the Narendra Modi government would conduct NRC across India.
- Hyderabad Police release safety advisory for women; teach men not to rape, say irked Twitter users: Women have been told to inform family members or friends about their travel plans, and provide details of their mode of transport.
- In Parliament, Jaya Bachchan says rapists should be lynched publicly, another MP suggests castration: Both Houses of Parliament discussed women’s safety on Monday, and MPs across party lines demanded stringent action against such crimes. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police sought 10-day custody of the four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a vet.
- Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the application.
- ‘There is no conclusive data to link air pollution to deaths,’ Babul Supriyo tells Rajya Sabha: The Union minister of state for environment said factors such as food habits, occupational hazards, and medical history also affect an individual’s health.
- Mamata Banerjee says Centre hasn’t given a single penny so far as Cyclone Bulbul aid to West Bengal: On the day the cyclone made landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured ‘all possible assistance’ to the state government.
- Indian Navy inducts its first woman pilot, gives her front-line combat role: Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi will fly the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft.
- Tony Joseph wins the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2019 for Early Indians: The award, which came into being in 2008, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy.