A look at the headlines right now:

NASA finds debris of lander Vikram on moon surface: It posted images that show the site of impact and the associated debris field. After Opposition’s broadsides against government over state of economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre listens to critics: Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha asked the Narendra Modi government to take effective measures to revive the economy instead of ‘clutching at straws’. Modi government will drive out ‘every infiltrator’ before 2024 General Elections, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister, who addressed a public meeting in Jharkhand, reiterated that the Narendra Modi government would conduct NRC across India. Hyderabad Police release safety advisory for women; teach men not to rape, say irked Twitter users: Women have been told to inform family members or friends about their travel plans, and provide details of their mode of transport. In Parliament, Jaya Bachchan says rapists should be lynched publicly, another MP suggests castration: Both Houses of Parliament discussed women’s safety on Monday, and MPs across party lines demanded stringent action against such crimes. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police sought 10-day custody of the four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a vet. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the application. ‘There is no conclusive data to link air pollution to deaths,’ Babul Supriyo tells Rajya Sabha: The Union minister of state for environment said factors such as food habits, occupational hazards, and medical history also affect an individual’s health. Mamata Banerjee says Centre hasn’t given a single penny so far as Cyclone Bulbul aid to West Bengal: On the day the cyclone made landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured ‘all possible assistance’ to the state government. Indian Navy inducts its first woman pilot, gives her front-line combat role: Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi will fly the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft. Tony Joseph wins the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2019 for Early Indians: The award, which came into being in 2008, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy.