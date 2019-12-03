A look at the headlines right now:

Parliament clears amendments to SPG Act, Amit Shah refutes Opposition’s ‘political vendetta’ charge: The home minister said the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill was not introduced with the Gandhi family in mind. Earlier in the day, Robert Vadra slammed the Centre for the security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home. Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that the Centre had ordered an inquiry into the incident. Two civilians killed in alleged shelling by Pakistan Army along LoC: The Indian Army retaliated, but it is not yet clear if Pakistan suffered any casualties, officials said. NASA finds Chandrayaan-2 debris of lander Vikram on moon surface, Chennai engineer credited for the finding: NASA posted images that show the site of impact and the associated debris field. Muslim litigants’ lawyer Rajeev Dhavan sacked, he denies it was due to medical reasons: The litigants’ Advocate-on-Record Ejaz Maqbool said Dhavan’s name could not be added to Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind’s review petition because of his unavailability.

Parliament passes bill to merge Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Union Territories: The merged Union Territory will be named Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. ‘One nation, one ration card’ scheme to be launched on June 1, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the scheme will largely cover migrant labourers and daily wagers. Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination convict’s death penalty not commuted, says Amit Shah: Media reports had claimed last month that Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence had been commuted to life term. Fewer terror incidents in J&K since August 5, but infiltration attempts grew in number, says Centre: The Centre said internet restrictions were imposed in the region to check ‘aggressive anti-India social media posts’ being pushed by Pakistan. In Jharkhand, PM Modi says Congress-JMM alliance practises politics of ‘deception’: The prime minister, who addressed an election rally in Khunti district, blamed the Congress for creating obstructions in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court. Rat found in mid-day meal in Muzaffarnagar, eight students and teacher fall ill: The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.