  1. From ‘justice delivered’ to ‘not a banana republic’, politicians react to Telangana encounter: The vet’s father praised the police even as others warned of dangers of ‘extra-judicial’ killings. Amnesty said the encounter set a ‘grossly wrong precedent’ and called for an independent inquiry, while the NHRC also sent a probe team.
  2. Nithyananda’s passport cancelled, plea for new one rejected, says MEA: The Ecuadorian government, meanwhile, denied that it had granted asylum to him.
  3. President Kovind says child rapists should not be allowed mercy plea: Ram Nath Kovind said the country’s conscience gets shaken by ‘demonic’ attacks on women.
  4. Five fresh review petitions filed against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: The petitioners were supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. The city of Ayodhya, meanwhile, was calm on the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid.
  5. Indian citizenship to those persecuted in their countries will provide better tomorrow, says PM Modi: The remarks came at a time when leaders of Opposition parties, and groups in the North East have strongly protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
  6. BJP demands apology from Congress MPs for conduct towards Smriti Irani during rape debate in LS: The uproar began after a Congress leader said a Ram temple was being built, and ‘Sita Maiya is being set ablaze’, a seeming reference to a rape complainant.
  7. Vodafone Idea will have to shut shop if it doesn’t get government relief, says Kumar Mangalam Birla: Shares of Vodafone Idea dropped to an intraday low of Rs 6.66 each after Kumar Mangalam Birla’s remarks.
  8. Citizenship Bill and NRC are two sides of same coin, we will oppose it, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the NRC and Citizenship Bill were ways to divert attention from the economic slowdown.
  9. ‘We are not criminals,’ Farooq Abdullah writes in letter to Shashi Tharoor from custody: Tharoor said members should be allowed to attend Parliament, else the ‘tool of arrest’ could be used to muzzle voices in the Opposition.
  10. UP rape survivor’s uncle alleges threat from accused’s family, a day after she was set on fire: He said he would approach the police on the matter. Meanwhile, the woman is in extremely critical condition and on ventilator support.