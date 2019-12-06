The big news: Telangana encounter evokes mixed reactions from politicians, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said it had cancelled Nithyananda’s passport, and President Kovind said child rapists must not be allowed to plead for mercy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- From ‘justice delivered’ to ‘not a banana republic’, politicians react to Telangana encounter: The vet’s father praised the police even as others warned of dangers of ‘extra-judicial’ killings. Amnesty said the encounter set a ‘grossly wrong precedent’ and called for an independent inquiry, while the NHRC also sent a probe team.
- Nithyananda’s passport cancelled, plea for new one rejected, says MEA: The Ecuadorian government, meanwhile, denied that it had granted asylum to him.
- President Kovind says child rapists should not be allowed mercy plea: Ram Nath Kovind said the country’s conscience gets shaken by ‘demonic’ attacks on women.
- Five fresh review petitions filed against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: The petitioners were supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. The city of Ayodhya, meanwhile, was calm on the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid.
- Indian citizenship to those persecuted in their countries will provide better tomorrow, says PM Modi: The remarks came at a time when leaders of Opposition parties, and groups in the North East have strongly protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
- BJP demands apology from Congress MPs for conduct towards Smriti Irani during rape debate in LS: The uproar began after a Congress leader said a Ram temple was being built, and ‘Sita Maiya is being set ablaze’, a seeming reference to a rape complainant.
- Vodafone Idea will have to shut shop if it doesn’t get government relief, says Kumar Mangalam Birla: Shares of Vodafone Idea dropped to an intraday low of Rs 6.66 each after Kumar Mangalam Birla’s remarks.
- Citizenship Bill and NRC are two sides of same coin, we will oppose it, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the NRC and Citizenship Bill were ways to divert attention from the economic slowdown.
- ‘We are not criminals,’ Farooq Abdullah writes in letter to Shashi Tharoor from custody: Tharoor said members should be allowed to attend Parliament, else the ‘tool of arrest’ could be used to muzzle voices in the Opposition.
- UP rape survivor’s uncle alleges threat from accused’s family, a day after she was set on fire: He said he would approach the police on the matter. Meanwhile, the woman is in extremely critical condition and on ventilator support.