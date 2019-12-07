A 23-year-old woman who was set on fire by her alleged rapists in Unnao died in a Delhi hospital on Friday night, PTI reported. She had been airlifted from Lucknow to the national capital on Thursday, hours after the incident.

“Despite our best efforts, she did not survive,” Dr Shalabh Kumar, head of the burns and plastic surgery department at the Safdarjung Hospital, said. “Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest around 11.10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11.40 pm.”

Earlier in the day, doctors had described the woman’s condition as extremely critical, as she remained on ventilator support. She had suffered more than 90% burns.

The woman was allegedly raped by two brothers in Unnao last year. She had filed a case against them in March. One of the accused was on the run and the other, Shivam, was released on bail only last week. The woman was on her way to a local court for a hearing in her rape case on Thursday when she was attacked by five men – two of whom were the rape accused – and set on fire. All five men were arrested within hours.

On Friday, the woman’s uncle alleged that a relative of the main accused Shivam had threatened him.