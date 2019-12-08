The big news: Telangana minister suggests encounter had sanction from state, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The chief justice cautioned against extra-judicial killings, and the finance minister said GST collection was inadequate.
A look at the headlines right now:
- If you do something wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter, says Telangana minister: Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the credit for the encounter goes to Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and expressed doubts about the judicial process.
- ‘Justice must never take the form of revenge,’ says CJI Bobde after Telangana encounter: He added that the justice system must reconsider its attitude towards laxity in disposing criminal matters.
- ‘GST collection was inadequate, will honour the compact with states,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said GST rate reductions distorted the tax structure and credit became miniscule.
- Protest in Unnao against ministers’ visit to rape complainant’s family, NSUI members detained: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said a fast-track court will hear the case, while Opposition leaders criticised the state government and called for speedy justice to the woman’s family.
- Second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls ends, one dead, two injured in police firing in Sisai constituency: The police said the incident took place when a group of men tried to snatch their arms and pelted stones at security personnel.
- UK Sikh couple who were told they cannot adopt a white child win case against racial discrimination: The court awarded them nearly £120,000 (approximately Rs 1.12 crore) in damages.
- ‘Man running the country believes in violence,’ says Rahul Gandhi on rising crimes against women: The Congress leader said the reason for increasing lawlessness is the breakdown of the institutional structures. An auto driver was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.
- US to accept H-1B visa applications from April 1: Under a new system, employers will have to first register their proposed H-1B beneficiaries and pay a processing fee of $10.
- Kerala man acquitted in the Walayar sisters’ rape-murder case attacked by mob, left on road: People said the Telangana incident, in which four men accused of rape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead by the police, had triggered the assault.
- Greta Thunberg joins climate protest in Madrid after three weeks of Atlantic voyage: World leaders gathered in the Spanish capital for a UN conference to discuss the 2015 Paris agreement.