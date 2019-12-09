The big news: Contentious Citizenship Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Counting of votes for Karnataka bye-polls began amid heavy security, and two arrests were made after Delhi factory fire killed 43 people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today amid protests across cities: Opposition leaders are against the amendments, and said it could reduce India to a ‘Hindutva version of Pakistan’.
- Karnataka bye-elections results today, BJP needs to win six of 15 seats to retain majority: Counting of votes will began at 8 am amid heavy security.
- Delhi factory owner and building manager arrested after 43 people are killed in fire, case registered by police: The AAP and the BJP blamed each other while the Congress held both liable.
- UP rape complainant burned alive laid to rest after family gives up demand of Adityanath’s presence: A woman from the same village a accused the police of refusing to file her complaint against three men who attempt to rape her a few months ago.
- Tens of thousands in Hong Kong march to mark six months of pro-democracy protests: The police arrested 11 people ahead of the demonstration, and seized a handgun.
- If you do something wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter, says Telangana minister: Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the credit for the encounter goes to Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and expressed doubts about the judicial process.
- India is in the midst of growth recession, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor said Hindu nationalism incites social tensions as well as hampers the country’s economic growth.
- Former Kerala High Court judge alleges his security was withdrawn for criticising government: B Kemal Pasha said the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s action ‘was unforeseen’ but added that he would not be silenced.
- Ajit Pawar came to us on his own, claims Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis: The former chief minister added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had hidden many parts of his conversation with Narendra Modi.
- Nurturing cows lessens criminal mindsets of prisoners, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief alleged that jail authorities saw this after prisons set up cow sheds and inmates began rearing the animals.