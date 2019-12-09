A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today amid protests across cities: Opposition leaders are against the amendments, and said it could reduce India to a ‘Hindutva version of Pakistan’.  
  2. Karnataka bye-elections results today, BJP needs to win six of 15 seats to retain majority: Counting of votes will began at 8 am amid heavy security.
  3. Delhi factory owner and building manager arrested after 43 people are killed in fire, case registered by police: The AAP and the BJP blamed each other while the Congress held both liable.
  4. UP rape complainant burned alive laid to rest after family gives up demand of Adityanath’s presence: A woman from the same village a accused the police of refusing to file her complaint against three men who attempt to rape her a few months ago.
  5. Tens of thousands in Hong Kong march to mark six months of pro-democracy protests: The police arrested 11 people ahead of the demonstration, and seized a handgun.
  6. If you do something wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter, says Telangana minister: Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the credit for the encounter goes to Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and expressed doubts about the judicial process.
  7. India is in the midst of growth recession, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor said Hindu nationalism incites social tensions as well as hampers the country’s economic growth.
  8. Former Kerala High Court judge alleges his security was withdrawn for criticising government: B Kemal Pasha said the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s action ‘was unforeseen’ but added that he would not be silenced.
  9. Ajit Pawar came to us on his own, claims Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis: The former chief minister added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had hidden many parts of his conversation with Narendra Modi.
  10. Nurturing cows lessens criminal mindsets of prisoners, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief alleged that jail authorities saw this after prisons set up cow sheds and inmates began rearing the animals.