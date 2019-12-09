Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday told the Lok Sabha that Manipur would be included in the Inner Line Permit system, thereby “exempting” it from provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, ANI reported.

The permit is a document that outsiders need before travelling to places defined as “protected areas” in some states in the North East. The amendments will not be applicable to regions in the North East protected by the Inner Line Permit and Sixth Schedule provisions. This also includes the whole of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, most of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, and certain pockets of Assam.

Hours before the announcement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the imminent announcement. In a tweet, he claimed that the people in the state were out on the streets to thank the two leaders.

“Our constant apprehension that influx of outsiders will marginalise the indigenous communities [due to Citizenship Amendment Bill] has now been put to rest,” PTI quoted him as saying.

People of Manipur has come out on the street to thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji and Home Minister @AmitShah ji in advance expecting announcement of ILP extension to Manipur state & thus excluding from any CAB fallout. pic.twitter.com/4hNBuiOfmA — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 9, 2019

Shah introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha amid the Opposition’s vociferous protests. The bill proposes amendments to a 1955 law to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. If passed, it will grant citizenship to persecuted people from these communities, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014.

The state government, meanwhile, issued a circular directing all subordinate officers to celebrate the “exemption” granted to the state. The BJP-led government directed officers to put up photographs of Modi and Shah while celebrating. The state home department also announced half working day at all government offices to celebrate this move, PTI reported.

However, the Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill organisation expressed caution. On Sunday, the organisation had called for a protest against the Bill, The Indian Express reported.