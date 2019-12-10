Top news: Citizenship Bill cleared by Lok Sabha even as protests continue in North East
The biggest stories of the day.
The Lok Sabha late on Monday passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, after a bitter debate, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress invoking Partition, and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tearing up a copy of the legislation. The Opposition vehemently claimed the bill was unconstitutional and discriminated against Muslims, but the Centre denied it was so.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday praised his Telangana counterpart for the police encounter in which four men accused of allegedly raping and killing a woman veterinarian were killed. “Hats off to KCR and Telangana police officers, the way it happened,” said Reddy. The chief minister said there was nothing wrong with the police encounter.
Live updates
Citizenship Amendment Bill: 11-hour shutdown underway in North East today
An 11-hour shutdown called by the North East Students’ Organisation, an umbrella body of students’ organisations, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill was underway in the North East on Tuesday. The strike began at 5 am and will go on till 4 pm.
‘Dangerous turn’: US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah over Citizenship Bill
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, or USCIRF, on Monday said it was “deeply troubled” by the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha and sought sanctions against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other principal leadership if it is passed by the Rajya Sabha.
In a statement, the commission said the bill was “a dangerous turn in the wrong direction”, pointing that the legislation uses religion as a legal criterion to grant citizenship.
India climbs one spot to 129 on UNDP’s Human Development Index, despite worsening gender inequality
The United Nations Development Programme has ranked India 129 among 189 nations on the 2019 Human Development Index, one spot above from its position in last year’s report.
The index monitors nations’ long-term progress and considers factors such as their citizens’ ability to lead a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living.
‘Citizenship Bill in line with India’s assimilation, humanitarian values,’ says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was delighted after the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The prime minister said the bill was in line with India’s centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values.
“Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, after a rich and extensive debate,” Modi tweeted. “I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the bill.”
‘Hats off’: Jaganmohan Reddy praises Telangana CM, police for Hyderabad encounter
Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
Citizenship Bill: Asaduddin Owaisi tears up copy in Lok Sabha, says it will cause another Partition
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is “even worse than [German dictator] Adolf Hitler’s laws”. Following a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill, Owaisi tore up a copy of the bill, calling it unconstitutional.
Jaipur: Several cinemas stop screening ‘Panipat’ after protests over Maharaja Surajmal’s portrayal
Several theatres in Jaipur on Monday stopped screening the movie Panipat due to criticism by Jat groups that the film portrays Bharatpur’s Maharaja Surajmal negatively, PTI reported. Protests were organised in some cities of Rajasthan against the movie.
The management of some cinemas said the screenings were stopped on the orders of the Jaipur administration, and will resume only after further instructions.