Parliament: J&K administration will decide on release of political leaders, says Amit Shah
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned why normalcy has not been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and about release of Farooq Abdullah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed in the Lok Sabha that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was completely normal, and said the detained political leaders will be released as soon as the administration decides to do so. He attacked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and said his definition of normalcy hinges on political activity.
The Rajya Sabha will discuss the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 later in the day. It was passed smoothly in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Reports said the Upper House will take up the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill for discussion on Wednesday.
Live updates
2.55 pm: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray says the party will not support the Citizenship Amendment Bill unless things are clear, ANI reports. The party had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, hours after criticising the Centre and claiming that it will not back the legislation.
“If any citizen is afraid of this Bill then one must clear their doubts,” Thackeray says. “They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too.”
1.51 pm: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking about the murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, and the extrajudicial killings of those accused of raping her, reports News18. “Unfortunate that prime minister who speaks on everything, is silent on the issue of spurt in crimes against women. From ‘Make in India’, India is slowly heading towards ‘rape in India’.”
12.07 pm: Trinamool Congress asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call the West Bengal governor back. “The West Bengal governor has withheld the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill that was cleared by the West Bengal Assembly,” says O’Brien. “This is an insult to Indian Constitution, West Bengal Assembly, and the people of West Bengal.”
12.05 pm: Trinamool Congress stages walkout in the Rajya Sabha over bills pending for West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s approval. “The West Bengal Governor’s house has turned into a local branch of the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh],” says Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, according to The Hindu.
Last week, the Assembly was adjourned for two days after bills slated to be tabled in the Assembly were still awaiting Dhankar’s approval.
12.04 pm: “Farooq Abdullah’s father was kept in jail for 11 years by Congress, we don’t want to follow them, as soon as administration decides, they will be released,” says the home minister in Lok Sabha.
11.57 am: “There is no need to keep anyone [leaders] in jail even for a day more than that is required,” Shah says, according to PTI. “As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released. There will be no interference from our side.”
Farooq Abdullah, a National Conference leader, was placed under house arrest on August 5, and has not been able to attend Parliament since then – the last few days of the Monsoon Session, and the ongoing Winter Session.
11.55 am: The home minister says 99.5% students sat for exams. “But for Adhir Ranjan this is not normalcy, seven lakh people availed OPD [Outpatient Department] services in Srinagar,” he adds. “Curfew, Section 144 removed from everywhere. But for Adhir only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held?”.
11.52 am: Amit Shah says situation in Kashmir Valley is completely normal, ANI reports. “I can’t make Congress’s condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after abrogation of Article 370,” he adds. “Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired.”
11.51 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.
India had on August 5 rescinded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. The state was also bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
11.50 am: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah would be released.
11.25 am: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy talks about militants’ infiltration, reports The Hindu. “Whatever measure needs to be taken to protect law and order in Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be taken by this government,” he says.
The minister says eight lakh stone-pelting cases were reported in 2018 and 544 this year. Following the Centre’s August 5 order to revoke the region’s special status, 190 stone-pelting cases were reported.
11.16 am: Left parties are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, reports ANI. The bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
11.10 am: Rajya Sabha will take up Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday, according to News18. It was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday by a division of votes with 311 in favour and 80 against it.
11.01 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce Arms Amendments Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha today. The bill was passed smoothly in Lok Sabha on Monday.