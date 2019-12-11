The big news: Citizenship Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Internet and SMS services shut down in Tripura for 48 hours, and Jharkhand HC granted bail to six arrested in Tabrez Ansari killing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today; BJP confident of numbers even as Sena, JD(U) falter: While the BJP has only 83 MPs of its own, it is expecting support from its allies in the National Democratic Alliance and a few non-NDA members.
- Internet and SMS services shut down in Tripura for 48 hours amid unrest over Citizenship Bill: A US House panel said that the religious criterion for the bill undermines pluralism. A US commission on religious freedom also sought sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, a group of 625 intellectuals warned of ‘untold suffering’ and irreparable damage to India due to the bill.
- Jharkhand High Court grants bail to six arrested in Tabrez Ansari case: The six accused – Bhimsen Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Mahesh Mahali, Satyanarayan Nayak, Madan Nayak and Vikram Mandal – have been in jail since June 25.
- Tripura government resumes ration supplies to Bru refugees, to continue till March 2020: Meanwhile, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum General Secretary Bruno Msha called for a ‘permanent solution’ for the Bru refugees.
- Bhima Koregaon accused write letter on being imprisoned for dissent on Human Rights Day: The signatories to the letter said that their bail applications were rejected by the court in spite of the reputations they had.
- Tata Steel extends its HR benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees: Under the new policy, the partners can avail health benefits, and employees will be provided financial assistance for gender reassignment surgery.
- Pakistan says Citizenship Bill is expansionist, a step towards making India a Hindu nation: The proposed law violates human rights agreements and bilateral pacts, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.
- BHU Muslim professor changes department after protests against his appointment to Sanskrit wing: Students called off their protests after Firoz Khan resigned from the Sanskrit department. He will now teach the language in the Arts faculty.
- Lok Sabha approves bill extending SC/ST reservation in legislatures: The reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Anglo Indians is to expire on January 25, 2020. This bill extends the quota by 10 years.
- Delhi court to rule on charges against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on December 16 in Unnao rape case: District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved his judgement after hearing the arguments of the CBI and the legislator’s lawyer.