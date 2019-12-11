Top news: Amit Shah tables Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, debate underway
The Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha at noon on Wednesday. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday after a seven-hour-long heated debate. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that 13 parties will vote against the bill, while the BJP said it will be passed comfortably.
The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six of the 13 people arrested in connection with the killing of Tabrez Ansari. Ansari, 24, was lynched by a mob in Seraikela-Kharsawan district in June.
Live updates
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Fresh protests erupt in Assam, police fire rubber bullets, lathicharge
Fresh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill began in Assam on Wednesday a day after the state witnessed a complete shutdown. The proposed legislation, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, will be discussed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Parliament: Muslims don’t have to worry about Citizenship Bill, Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha
‘Opposition parties speaking Pakistan’s language,’ says Modi ahead of RS debate on Citizenship Bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some Opposition parties were speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, hours before the legislation was to be taken up for debate in Rajya Sabha.
India’s growth forecast downgraded from 6.5% to 5.1% by Asian Development Bank
The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday downgraded its projection for India’s economic growth in the ongoing financial year from 6.5% to 5.1%. It said consumption was impacted due to slow job growth and that the rural sector was in distress due to aggravated poor harvest.
‘Citizenship Bill an attempt to ethnically cleanse North East,’ says Rahul Gandhi ahead of RS debate
Hours before the Citizenship Amendment Bill is to be taken up for debate in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called it an attempt by the Narendra Modi-led government to “ethnically cleanse the North East”.
Scrapping of J&K special status against people’s will and unconstitutional, petitioners tell SC
The Indian government’s decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was unconstitutional, petitioners told the Supreme Court on Tuesday, PTI reported. A five-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s decisions in the erstwhile status.
Anglo Indians petition government to reconsider decision on revoking nominations to legislatures
The All-India Anglo Indian Association on Tuesday started an online petition on Change.org urging the Indian government to reconsider its decision regarding the nomination of members of the community to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures. The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved a bill to extend the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for 10 years, PTI reported. However, the Narendra Modi government has done away with a similar quota for the Anglo-Indian community. The quota is set to expire on January 25, 2020. The bill will next go to the Rajya Sabha.
MJ Akbar defamation case: Journalist Ghazala Wahab says she quit after being sexually harassed
Journalist and author Ghazala Wahab on Tuesday told a court in Delhi that the alleged sexual harassment by former Union minister MJ Akbar forced her to quit her job at the Asian Age newspaper while he was the editor, The Hindu reported. The court was hearing a criminal defamation case Akbar brought against journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexually harassing her in a hotel room in 1993.
Citizenship Bill: BJP confident of numbers in Rajya Sabha even as Sena, JD(U) falter
The Rajya Sabha will take up the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre expecting it to be passed in the Upper House. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday after a seven-hour-long heated debate.
Jharkhand mob lynching: High Court grants bail to six arrested in Tabrez Ansari case
The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six of the 13 people arrested in connection with the killing of Tabrez Ansari. Ansari, 24, was lynched by a mob in Seraikela-Kharsawan district in June.
Tripura government resumes ration supplies to Bru refugees, to continue till March 2020
The Tripura government on Tuesday resumed supply of ration to Bru relief camps in North Tripura district, nine days after it was stopped. This came a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to explain within two weeks why it had stopped supplying the rations, causing starvation deaths in one such shelter.
Nagaland extends Inner Line Permit system to whole of Dimapur district
The Nagaland government on Monday extended the Inner Line Permit system to the whole of Dimapur district with immediate effect. A government notification said every non-indigenous person henceforth entering the district would have to obtain an Inner Line Permit. Nagaland is ruled by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance.
Human Rights Day: Bhima Koregaon accused write letter on being imprisoned for dissent
Eight of the 10 accused in the Bhima Koregaon case on Tuesday wrote to the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission, alleging that the state government had imprisoned them due to their dissenting views as defenders of human rights.
Citizenship Bill: Protests across North East, internet shut down in Tripura for 48 hours
Authorities in Tripura shut down internet and SMS services for 48 hours on Tuesday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in several parts of the North East. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday despite widespread opposition, and is expected to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.