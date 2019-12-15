A look at the headlines right now:

  1. After Citizenship Act protests85 arrests in Assam; CM says law will benefit ‘very negligible’ number: After protests in Bengal, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said the party will call for the imposition of President’s Rule if the violence continued.
  2. Rahul Jinnah more suitable name for you’: BJP’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not Savarkar’ remark: The saffron party accused Gandhi of practicing ‘Muslim appeasement politics’, and said that he was a more suitable heir of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
  3. Farooq Abdullah’s detention in Jammu and Kashmir under PSA extended by three months: The former chief minister will continue to remain at his Srinagar residence that has been declared a sub-jail.
  4. Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC against Citizenship Act to preserve plural, secular constitutional democracy’: Massive protests were held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against Citizenship Act.
  5. India’s slow economy ‘is in intensive care’, says former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian: The economist blamed the fall in investments and exports for the current situation.
  6. Mother Dairy, Amul to increase milk prices from Sunday: The dairy majors attributed the revision to low supply, increased procurement costs and higher prices of cattle feed.
  7. Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, Priti Patel among 15 Indian-origin winners in UK election: The Conservatives secured a sweeping victory, winning more than 360 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons on Friday.
  8. Dancer Leela Samson, four others booked by CBI for alleged irregularities in auditorium project: The chief vigilance officer of the Ministry of Culture in May 2017 alleged that there was an ‘unfruitful expenditure’ of Rs 7.02 crore for renovation.
  9. Teenager allegedly raped and set on fire in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: The 18-year-old girl is said to be have suffered 90% burns and is in a critical condition at a hospital in Kanpur.
  10. Donald Trump says it is unfair that he is being impeached, tweets 123 times in a day: The president said the Democrats are ‘so bad’ for the country.