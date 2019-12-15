The big news: Assam CM says amended citizenship law will benefit very few, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi for his ‘not Savarkar’ comment, and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended for three months.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After Citizenship Act protests, 85 arrests in Assam; CM says law will benefit ‘very negligible’ number: After protests in Bengal, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said the party will call for the imposition of President’s Rule if the violence continued.
- ‘Rahul Jinnah more suitable name for you’: BJP’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘not Savarkar’ remark: The saffron party accused Gandhi of practicing ‘Muslim appeasement politics’, and said that he was a more suitable heir of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
- Farooq Abdullah’s detention in Jammu and Kashmir under PSA extended by three months: The former chief minister will continue to remain at his Srinagar residence that has been declared a sub-jail.
- Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC against Citizenship Act to preserve plural, secular constitutional democracy’: Massive protests were held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against Citizenship Act.
- India’s slow economy ‘is in intensive care’, says former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian: The economist blamed the fall in investments and exports for the current situation.
- Mother Dairy, Amul to increase milk prices from Sunday: The dairy majors attributed the revision to low supply, increased procurement costs and higher prices of cattle feed.
- Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, Priti Patel among 15 Indian-origin winners in UK election: The Conservatives secured a sweeping victory, winning more than 360 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons on Friday.
- Dancer Leela Samson, four others booked by CBI for alleged irregularities in auditorium project: The chief vigilance officer of the Ministry of Culture in May 2017 alleged that there was an ‘unfruitful expenditure’ of Rs 7.02 crore for renovation.
- Teenager allegedly raped and set on fire in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: The 18-year-old girl is said to be have suffered 90% burns and is in a critical condition at a hospital in Kanpur.
- Donald Trump says it is unfair that he is being impeached, tweets 123 times in a day: The president said the Democrats are ‘so bad’ for the country.