A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi police storm into Jamia campus over Citizenship Act protests, fire tear gas inside, students trapped: A university official said the police was beating up staff and students. Citizenship Act protestors ‘creating violence can be identified by their clothes’, claims Modi: Meanwhile, the West Bengal government suspended internet in some parts as violent demonstrations spread. Assam BJP ally regrets supporting Citizenship Amendment Bill, says will approach SC against it: Asom Gana Parishad leaders are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter. Dalit biryani vendor allegedly assaulted in Greater Noida, FIR filed against 3 men: Police said the accused had been identified and that officials were looking for them. JMM will drop sedition cases against Pathalgadi supporters if voted to power, says Shibu Soren: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, however, does not mention the matter in its manifesto. Editors Guild seeks withdrawal of I&B Ministry advisory to TV channels over Citizenship Act protests: The Guild said that it believes that the media’s overall commitment to responsible coverage of developments in the country should not be questioned. Actor Payal Rohatgi detained in Ahmedabad for alleged remarks against Nehru family: Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma had registered the complaint in October. ‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’, says airline’s chairperson Ashwani Lohani: Lohani said the expectation for a ‘radical improvement bordering on a turnaround’ of the airline was an impractical thought. Balakot was a message to Pakistan that terror attacks come at a cost, says former Air Chief BS Dhanoa: Dhanoa said that since the Pakistani Air Force targeted military installations on February 27, the Pakistan Army had turned into a ‘legitimate target’. ‘Rahul Jinnah more suitable name for you’, says BJP in response to Gandhi’s ‘not Savarkar’ remark: The saffron party accused Gandhi of practicing ‘Muslim appeasement politics’, and said that he was a more suitable heir of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.