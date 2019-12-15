The big news: Violence erupts in Delhi over Citizenship Act, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Modi claimed protestors who were against the Act could be ‘identified by their clothes’, and the Asom Gana Parishad said it will move the SC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi police storm into Jamia campus over Citizenship Act protests, fire tear gas inside, students trapped: A university official said the police was beating up staff and students.
- Citizenship Act protestors ‘creating violence can be identified by their clothes’, claims Modi: Meanwhile, the West Bengal government suspended internet in some parts as violent demonstrations spread.
- Assam BJP ally regrets supporting Citizenship Amendment Bill, says will approach SC against it: Asom Gana Parishad leaders are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter.
- Dalit biryani vendor allegedly assaulted in Greater Noida, FIR filed against 3 men: Police said the accused had been identified and that officials were looking for them.
- JMM will drop sedition cases against Pathalgadi supporters if voted to power, says Shibu Soren: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, however, does not mention the matter in its manifesto.
- Editors Guild seeks withdrawal of I&B Ministry advisory to TV channels over Citizenship Act protests: The Guild said that it believes that the media’s overall commitment to responsible coverage of developments in the country should not be questioned.
- Actor Payal Rohatgi detained in Ahmedabad for alleged remarks against Nehru family: Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma had registered the complaint in October.
- ‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’, says airline’s chairperson Ashwani Lohani: Lohani said the expectation for a ‘radical improvement bordering on a turnaround’ of the airline was an impractical thought.
- Balakot was a message to Pakistan that terror attacks come at a cost, says former Air Chief BS Dhanoa: Dhanoa said that since the Pakistani Air Force targeted military installations on February 27, the Pakistan Army had turned into a ‘legitimate target’.
- ‘Rahul Jinnah more suitable name for you’, says BJP in response to Gandhi’s ‘not Savarkar’ remark: The saffron party accused Gandhi of practicing ‘Muslim appeasement politics’, and said that he was a more suitable heir of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.