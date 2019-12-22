The big news: Opposition questions Modi’s claims of ‘no NRC talks’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A TMC delegation was allegedly detained at Lucknow airport, and the Uttar Pradesh government sealed shops of alleged rioters in Muzaffarnagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Who should we believe?’: Opposition counters Modi’s claims on nationwide NRC: Meanwhile, PM Modi accused the Congress, other Opposition parties and ‘urban Naxals’ of spreading rumours and misleading people over the citizenship law.
- TMC delegation, on its way to meet kin of those killed during CAA protests, allegedly detained at Lucknow airport: Priyanka Gandhi demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of two people in Bijnor.
- Uttar Pradesh government seals shops of alleged rioters after Adityanath’s ‘revenge’ comment: The sealed shops were situated in Minakshi Chowk and Kachchi Sadak localities in Muzaffarnagar city.
- Declare hospitals ‘safe zones’, says IMA after reports of police entering facility: The association said that the government and its establishments could not deny people’s right of access, adding that the authorities’ actions were unrestrained.
- Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, many feared trapped: The blaze is currently confined to the 7th and 8th floor of the 13-storey Labh Shrivalli building.
- Pragya Thakur refused to move to non-emergency seat, says SpiceJet after BJP MP files complaint: The statement added that as the flight was getting delayed other passengers requested Thakur to switch seats, but the BJP MP refused.
- Pakistani academic gets death sentence for blasphemy after six years in solitary confinement: Junaid Hafeez’s first lawyer had received multiple death threats and was killed in 2014.
- Vlogger in Manipur jailed for posts critical of chief minister and BJP: The state police, of its own accord, filed an FIR against RK Echanthoibi.
- Sharad Pawar seeks SIT inquiry into Pune Police’s actions in Bhima Koregaon case: The NCP leader said the arrests of nine activists in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon was wrong and vengeful.
- Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for allegedly defaming Hindu women in 30-year-old book: The Congress leader’s office said they will file an appeal against the order.