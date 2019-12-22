A look at the headlines right now:

‘Who should we believe?’: Opposition counters Modi’s claims on nationwide NRC: Meanwhile, PM Modi accused the Congress, other Opposition parties and ‘urban Naxals’ of spreading rumours and misleading people over the citizenship law. TMC delegation, on its way to meet kin of those killed during CAA protests, allegedly detained at Lucknow airport: Priyanka Gandhi demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of two people in Bijnor. Uttar Pradesh government seals shops of alleged rioters after Adityanath’s ‘revenge’ comment: The sealed shops were situated in Minakshi Chowk and Kachchi Sadak localities in Muzaffarnagar city. Declare hospitals ‘safe zones’, says IMA after reports of police entering facility: The association said that the government and its establishments could not deny people’s right of access, adding that the authorities’ actions were unrestrained. Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, many feared trapped: The blaze is currently confined to the 7th and 8th floor of the 13-storey Labh Shrivalli building. Pragya Thakur refused to move to non-emergency seat, says SpiceJet after BJP MP files complaint: The statement added that as the flight was getting delayed other passengers requested Thakur to switch seats, but the BJP MP refused. Pakistani academic gets death sentence for blasphemy after six years in solitary confinement: Junaid Hafeez’s first lawyer had received multiple death threats and was killed in 2014. Vlogger in Manipur jailed for posts critical of chief minister and BJP: The state police, of its own accord, filed an FIR against RK Echanthoibi. Sharad Pawar seeks SIT inquiry into Pune Police’s actions in Bhima Koregaon case: The NCP leader said the arrests of nine activists in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon was wrong and vengeful. Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for allegedly defaming Hindu women in 30-year-old book: The Congress leader’s office said they will file an appeal against the order.