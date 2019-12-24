Top news: Constable’s bullet killed Bijnor man during Citizenship Act protests, UP Police admit
A bullet found in the body of a 20-year-old civilian killed in last week’s anti-Citizenship Act protests in Uttar Pradesh was fired from the service pistol of a police constable, the state police told a newspaper.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, lost the Assembly elections in Jharkhand to the alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday. The ruling party won only 25 seats in the 81-member Assembly, while the Opposition alliance won 47 seats.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in Mandi House ahead of Swaraj Abhiyan’s protest against the new citizenship law. The rally is supposed to be held from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav is supposed to lead the rally.
‘Why not include Muslims?’ Bengal BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose questions amended citizenship law
Chandra Kumar Bose, the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit, on Monday defied the party line to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. Bose, who is the grandnephew of Subhash Chandra Bose, said that India was always open to all religions and communities.
Maharashtra won’t implement CAA or NRC, no detention centre in state, Uddhav Thackeray tells Muslims
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told Muslim delegations that the amendments to the Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state, The Hindu reported. He said the state government will not build any detention centres.
CAA protests: German student at IIT-M, whose placard drew Nazi reference, asked to leave India
A German student was asked to leave India days after he attended a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. During a protest in Chennai, he had carried a poster that made a reference to the Nazi rule in his own country: “1933 to 1945 – we have been there”.
CAA protests in UP: Police bullet that killed 20-year-old was fired ‘in self defence’, says official
The bullet found in the body of a 20-year-old civilian killed in last week’s anti-Citizenship Act protests in Uttar Pradesh was found to have been shot from the service pistol of a police constable, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The constable shot Mohammad Suleman in “self-defence” during protests in Bijnor district, senior officials claimed. The police had so far claimed that they had not fired even a single bullet at protestors – until figures confirmed by some officials to The Indian Express showed that at least 14 people killed during clashes in parts of the state since December 19 had succumbed to “firearm injuries”. Suleman was one of them.
Jharkhand elections: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance emerges victorious, BJP concedes defeat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday lost the Assembly elections in Jharkhand to the alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The ruling party won only 25 seats in the 81-member Assembly, while the Opposition alliance won 47 seats. The JMM emerged the single largest party with 30 seats, while its alliance partner Congress won 16 seats and RJD one. The majority mark is 41.
Rahul Gandhi says Modi has managed to do what its enemies could not – stall India’s progress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the Narendra Modi-led government was doing what India’s enemies could not do – stall the progress of the country. He made the remarks after reading out the Preamble to the Indian Constitution along with Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Rajghat in New Delhi, during a protest against the amendments to the Citizenship Act.