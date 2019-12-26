A look at the headlines right now:

UP Police release reward posters, videos of suspects involved in Citizenship Act violence: In Mau district, police have released a poster carrying photographs of 110 people.

People who destroyed public property must ‘introspect’, says Modi on Citizenship Act protestors: The prime minister also praised the Uttar Pradesh Police, claiming that they had done a good job during the demonstrations. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa withdraws ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to two victims of police firing in Mangaluru: The chief minister said that his administration withdrew the compensation as ‘giving criminals ex-gratia is an unpardonable crime in itself’. Arundhati Roy asks Indians to oppose NPR and NRC by providing false names and addresses: The author claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are also against dalits, Adivasis and the poor.

College teacher suspended, student expelled in Lucknow for Citizenship Act protests: The college teacher Robin Verma was among 285 protestors who took part in the demonstrations on December 19. After over 4 months, 72 companies of security forces withdrawn by Centre from Jammu and Kashmir: The decision was reportedly taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with government officials. Pakistan rejects US report calling it a violator of religious freedom, points at India instead: The Pakistan Foreign Office questioned India’s omission from the list, alleging that New Delhi was the ‘biggest violator of religious freedom’. West Bengal minister says Bangladesh has denied him visa: Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who is also the state president of the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26 to December 31.

Tibetans have power of truth, China has power of guns, says Dalai Lama: The spiritual leader said that the Chinese Buddhist population was slowly beginning to realise that the ‘kind of Buddhism we [Tibetans] practice is true’. Citizenship Act is against people, religion; won’t implement it in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath: Nath said what was ‘not written’ in the citizenship law was more significant than what was written in it.

