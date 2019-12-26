The big news: UP Police release photos, videos of CAA protestors, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Narendra Modi asked CAA protestors to introspect on violence, and Yediyurappa withdrew ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to two victims of firing.
- UP Police release reward posters, videos of suspects involved in Citizenship Act violence: In Mau district, police have released a poster carrying photographs of 110 people.
- People who destroyed public property must ‘introspect’, says Modi on Citizenship Act protestors: The prime minister also praised the Uttar Pradesh Police, claiming that they had done a good job during the demonstrations.
- Karnataka CM Yediyurappa withdraws ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to two victims of police firing in Mangaluru: The chief minister said that his administration withdrew the compensation as ‘giving criminals ex-gratia is an unpardonable crime in itself’.
- Arundhati Roy asks Indians to oppose NPR and NRC by providing false names and addresses: The author claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are also against dalits, Adivasis and the poor.
- College teacher suspended, student expelled in Lucknow for Citizenship Act protests: The college teacher Robin Verma was among 285 protestors who took part in the demonstrations on December 19.
- After over 4 months, 72 companies of security forces withdrawn by Centre from Jammu and Kashmir: The decision was reportedly taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with government officials.
- Pakistan rejects US report calling it a violator of religious freedom, points at India instead: The Pakistan Foreign Office questioned India’s omission from the list, alleging that New Delhi was the ‘biggest violator of religious freedom’.
- West Bengal minister says Bangladesh has denied him visa: Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who is also the state president of the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26 to December 31.
- Tibetans have power of truth, China has power of guns, says Dalai Lama: The spiritual leader said that the Chinese Buddhist population was slowly beginning to realise that the ‘kind of Buddhism we [Tibetans] practice is true’.
- Citizenship Act is against people, religion; won’t implement it in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath: Nath said what was ‘not written’ in the citizenship law was more significant than what was written in it.