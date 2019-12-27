The big news: Bracing for CAA protests, internet suspended in parts of UP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka minister said they may recover damages from CAA protestors, and the Opposition castigated Army chief for comments on CAA protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Internet suspended in several UP districts as state prepares for Friday Citizenship Act protests: The Left announced seven-day nationwide protests from January 1 against CAA and NRC.
- Like UP, Karnataka may also recover cost of damages from CAA rioters, says minister: R Ashoka also defended the amended citizenship law by saying that ‘India is not a charitable lodging place for those from Pakistan and Bangladesh’.
- Army chief Bipin Rawat says true leader never leads crowd in ‘inappropriate direction’: Opposition castigates him for criticising CAA protestors, reminds Rawat of his office’s limits.
- UP minister refuses to meet families of two Muslim men killed in Bijnor violence: Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who visited a Hindu man injured during the protests in Nehtaur, described the two as vandals.
- Arundhati Roy clarifies her NPR remarks even as she faces complaint: Advocate Rajeev Ranjan has accused Roy of offences such as breach of peace, mischief, intent to cause a riot, and criminal conspiracy.
- After German student, Norwegian tourist questioned for attending Citizenship Act protest: An official at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kochi said no action can be taken against the 74-year-old woman without the local police’s inputs.
- After Rampur, seven UP districts start recovering damages from suspected protestors: Meanwhile, NHRC sends notice to Uttar Pradesh police chief over alleged violation of human rights. Toll in UP rose to 18after Firozabad businessman succumbed to bullet injury.
- NSUI workers shout ‘terrorist go back’ to Pragya Thakur in Bhopal, BJP MP to take legal action: The BJP leader went to meet students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism to persuade them to call off a protest.
- Delhi, other parts of North India continue to experience cold spell, severe cold likely for 5 days: Delhi is witnessing the longest cold spell in December in 22 years.
- National Population Register of 2010 was based on residency, not citizenship, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader claimed that in contrast, the BJP has a much larger and more sinister agenda.