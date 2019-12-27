A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Internet suspended in several UP districts as state prepares for Friday Citizenship Act protests: The Left announced seven-day nationwide protests from January 1 against CAA and NRC.
  2. Like UP, Karnataka may also recover cost of damages from CAA rioters, says minister: R Ashoka also defended the amended citizenship law by saying that ‘India is not a charitable lodging place for those from Pakistan and Bangladesh’.
  3. Army chief Bipin Rawat says true leader never leads crowd in ‘inappropriate direction’: Opposition castigates him for criticising CAA protestors, reminds Rawat of his office’s limits.
  4. UP minister refuses to meet families of two Muslim men killed in Bijnor violence: Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who visited a Hindu man injured during the protests in Nehtaur, described the two as vandals.
  5. Arundhati Roy clarifies her NPR remarks even as she faces complaint: Advocate Rajeev Ranjan has accused Roy of offences such as breach of peace, mischief, intent to cause a riot, and criminal conspiracy.
  6. After German student, Norwegian tourist questioned for attending Citizenship Act protest: An official at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kochi said no action can be taken against the 74-year-old woman without the local police’s inputs.
  7. After Rampur, seven UP districts start recovering damages from suspected protestors: Meanwhile, NHRC sends notice to Uttar Pradesh police chief over alleged violation of human rights. Toll in UP rose to 18after Firozabad businessman succumbed to bullet injury.
  8. NSUI workers shout ‘terrorist go back’ to Pragya Thakur in Bhopal, BJP MP to take legal action: The BJP leader went to meet students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism to persuade them to call off a protest.
  9. Delhi, other parts of North India continue to experience cold spell, severe cold likely for 5 days: Delhi is witnessing the longest cold spell in December in 22 years.
  10. National Population Register of 2010 was based on residency, not citizenship, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader claimed that in contrast, the BJP has a much larger and more sinister agenda.