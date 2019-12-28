A look at the headlines right now:

Meerut police officer caught on camera telling anti-CAA protestors to ‘go to Pakistan’: Akhilesh Narayan Singh justified his remarks, and said the protestors were making pro-Pakistan statements. Rahul Gandhi says NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation: The Congress leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘15 friends’ will not have to show any documents. Adityanath justifies police crackdown in UP, says everyone has been silenced: The chief minister’s office in a tweet said it was a ‘shining example’ of how violent protests should be handled. At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature: The weather department in its forecast said the minimum temperature in the national Capital may slip further in the next few days. Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen in 51 kg trial to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers: In a bout that had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1. Madhya Pradesh Police beat boy with sticks and slippers, CM Kamal Nath orders inquiry: However, it is not clear why the personnel were thrashing the child. JDU minority cell leader tenders resignation over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA: Khawaja Shahid is the first leader to exit from the party over the amended citizenship law. However, Nitish Kumar is yet to accept his resignation. ‘Not for politics, power,’ says DK Shivakumar amid row over construction of Jesus statue in Karnataka: BJP leaders accused him of indulging in ‘appeasement politics’ and of attempts to please Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights, driven by ‘insaniyat, sharafat’, says Army chief: This came a day after Bipin Rawat was criticised for making remarks about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Madhya Pradesh question paper about ‘revolutionary terrorists’ sparks controversy, probe ordered: University Public Relations Officer KS Gurjar said a showcause notice has been served to the registrar who set the question paper.