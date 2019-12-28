The big news: Senior UP police officer defends colleague’s communal remarks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi dubbed NPR-NRC as second demonetisation, and Adityanath said ‘rioters have been silenced’ in his state by the police crackdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Meerut police officer caught on camera telling anti-CAA protestors to ‘go to Pakistan’: Akhilesh Narayan Singh justified his remarks, and said the protestors were making pro-Pakistan statements.
- Rahul Gandhi says NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation: The Congress leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘15 friends’ will not have to show any documents.
- Adityanath justifies police crackdown in UP, says everyone has been silenced: The chief minister’s office in a tweet said it was a ‘shining example’ of how violent protests should be handled.
- At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature: The weather department in its forecast said the minimum temperature in the national Capital may slip further in the next few days.
- Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen in 51 kg trial to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers: In a bout that had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1.
- Madhya Pradesh Police beat boy with sticks and slippers, CM Kamal Nath orders inquiry: However, it is not clear why the personnel were thrashing the child.
- JDU minority cell leader tenders resignation over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA: Khawaja Shahid is the first leader to exit from the party over the amended citizenship law. However, Nitish Kumar is yet to accept his resignation.
- ‘Not for politics, power,’ says DK Shivakumar amid row over construction of Jesus statue in Karnataka: BJP leaders accused him of indulging in ‘appeasement politics’ and of attempts to please Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.
- Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights, driven by ‘insaniyat, sharafat’, says Army chief: This came a day after Bipin Rawat was criticised for making remarks about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Madhya Pradesh question paper about ‘revolutionary terrorists’ sparks controversy, probe ordered: University Public Relations Officer KS Gurjar said a showcause notice has been served to the registrar who set the question paper.