The big news: Hemant Soren to take charge as Jharkhand chief minister today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi alleges she was manhandled by the UP police, and Delhi faces season’s lowest temperatures at 2.4 degrees Celsius.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand today: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi, and several chief ministers are expected to attend the event.
- Priyanka Gandhi alleges police manhandled her on her way to meet arrested man’s family: The Congress leader said she was stopped thrice in Lucknow, first in her vehicle, then while walking, and again on a two-wheeler.
- At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature: The weather department in its forecast said the minimum temperature in the national Capital may slip further in the next few days.
- Police register case against 10,000 unidentified students in December 15 violence at AMU: However, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said that a case was registered against 1,000, not 10,000 students.
- If Rahul Gandhi loves infiltrators, let him take them to Italy, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh: The minister claimed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had brought up the amendments to the citizenship law but did not follow through.
- Editors Guild condemns BJP IT Cell head’s ‘McCarthyist’ social media poll against Rajdeep Sardesai: Amit Malviya had put up a poll on Friday on his Twitter account, asking whether Sardesai should handle public relations for the Islamic State terrorist group.
- ‘Honesty always comes with a price,’ says EC Lavasa who opposed clearing Modi of poll code violation: Lavasa and his family are now being investigated by the Income Tax department.
- Finance minister bans levy of Merchant Discount Rate by businesses with turnover of over Rs 50 crore: MDR on debit cards is the amount that a merchant has to pay to his service providers when a consumer swipes her card on the merchant’s point-of-sales terminal.
- UN passes resolution condemning Myanmar’s human rights abuses against the Rohingya: The resolution demanded that Myanmar create conditions for the safe and voluntary return of all Rohingya refugees to the country.
- ‘Our culture teaches us to keep critics close’, says Kejriwal on BJP ‘chargesheet’ against AAP rule: The Delhi chief minister said his government will implement any good suggestions contained in the BJP’s ‘chargesheet’.