A look at the headlines right now:

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand today: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi, and several chief ministers are expected to attend the event. Priyanka Gandhi alleges police manhandled her on her way to meet arrested man’s family: The Congress leader said she was stopped thrice in Lucknow, first in her vehicle, then while walking, and again on a two-wheeler. At 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature: The weather department in its forecast said the minimum temperature in the national Capital may slip further in the next few days. Police register case against 10,000 unidentified students in December 15 violence at AMU: However, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said that a case was registered against 1,000, not 10,000 students. If Rahul Gandhi loves infiltrators, let him take them to Italy, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh: The minister claimed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had brought up the amendments to the citizenship law but did not follow through. Editors Guild condemns BJP IT Cell head’s ‘McCarthyist’ social media poll against Rajdeep Sardesai: Amit Malviya had put up a poll on Friday on his Twitter account, asking whether Sardesai should handle public relations for the Islamic State terrorist group. ‘Honesty always comes with a price,’ says EC Lavasa who opposed clearing Modi of poll code violation: Lavasa and his family are now being investigated by the Income Tax department. Finance minister bans levy of Merchant Discount Rate by businesses with turnover of over Rs 50 crore: MDR on debit cards is the amount that a merchant has to pay to his service providers when a consumer swipes her card on the merchant’s point-of-sales terminal. UN passes resolution condemning Myanmar’s human rights abuses against the Rohingya: The resolution demanded that Myanmar create conditions for the safe and voluntary return of all Rohingya refugees to the country. ‘Our culture teaches us to keep critics close’, says Kejriwal on BJP ‘chargesheet’ against AAP rule: The Delhi chief minister said his government will implement any good suggestions contained in the BJP’s ‘chargesheet’.