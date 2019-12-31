Delhi’s peak electricity demand this winter touched an all-time high of 5,298 Mega Watt on Monday, PTI reported. As winter tightened its grip across northern India, the national Capital recorded its coldest day in December since 1901.

BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, Military Engineering Services and the New Delhi Municipal Council supply power in Delhi.

“Delhi’s winter peak power demand reached an all-time high of 5,298 MW as compared to last year peak power demand of 4,472 MW,” a spokesperson of BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL said.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson said that the distribution company met its highest-ever winter power demand of 1,541 MW successfully, as the city is witnessing the longest cold spell in December in 22 years. “TPDDL successfully met the record peak power demand of 1,541 MW without any network constraint and power outage as Delhi also touched a record high of 5,298 MW, highest till date,” he said.

The spokesperson added that Delhi’s previous highest winter demand was 4,800 MW – and 1,433 MW in TPDDL areas – in January 2019.

According to the company’s statement, 1,700 MW of power is available from long-term sources which will enable it to meet the demand, The Indian Express reported.

“At Tata Power-DDL we are fully committed to ensure warm and safe winters to our consumers, we have made surplus power arrangements over and above the expected peak demand to cater to contingencies,” Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Srinivasan said. “Besides this, we are using a mix of technologies such as hotline washing using water jets and also techniques such as AI & Machine Learning for better load forecasting to provide reliable power supply.”

The BSES spokesperson said they were “fully geared” to ensure adequate power availability during the winter months.