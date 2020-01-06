The big news: Student protests break out across India after JNU violence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India criticised Pakistan after a Sikh man was murdered in Peshawar, and Ajit Pawar is the new finance minister in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Violence breaks out at JNU, masked mob attacks students and teachers, several injured: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman – both JNU alumni – condemned the violence on campus. Students in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Kerala and Mumbai protested in solidarity.
- India condemns Sikh man’s murder in Peshawar, asks Pakistan to take action: The incident came two days after a mob attacked the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province. India should press Pakistan to arrest Nankana Sahib attack culprits immediately, said Sonia Gandhi.
- Aaditya Thackeray gets environment, tourism, Ajit Pawar given finance in Maharashtra Cabinet: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was given the revenue department, and minority affairs went to Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik.
- US will bomb 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, warns Donald Trump: Thousands attended Iranian general Qaseem Soleimani’s funeral procession, where chants of ‘death to America’ were heard. After Soleimani’s killing, China said the US should stop abusing force and open dialogue. Petrol and diesel prices went up for the fourth consecutive day in India amid US-Iran tension.
- Amit Shah claims Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots, misled people on Citizenship Act: The BJP president cited the recent mob attack at a gurdwara in Pakistan to justify the need for the legislation.
- Cyrus Mistry says he is not interested in returning to Tata Group: Both Tata Sons and Ratan Tata had moved the Supreme Court challenging the NCLAT order reinstating Mistry. The court was expected to hear the pleas on Sunday.
- JD(U) leader Pavan Varma reminds Nitish Kumar of his secular credentials, asks him to oppose CAA-NRC: This came a day after Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said NPR will be conducted in Bihar from May 15 to 28.
- Samajwadi Party to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed during Citizenship Act protests: On Friday, the party had promised to provide pension to the kin of people jailed or killed during the protests if it comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.
- After demonetisation, IAF transported 625 tonnes of new notes, says former Air Force chief BS Dhanoa: He said that controversies such as the Rafale and Bofors deals had affected the capabilities of the armed personnel.
- Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says government could have been more sensitive about Kota deaths: Pilot added that instead of talking about the past, his government should focus on the present and fix responsibility for the deaths.