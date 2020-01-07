JNU mob attack: FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, 19 students for alleged vandalism
The Mumbai police, meanwhile, evicted ‘Occupy Gateway’ protestors and forced to move to Azad Maidan.
The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly vandalising a server room on January 4, a day before violence erupted on campus. Ghosh sustained lacerations to the head and was taken to the trauma centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Tuesday morning evicted protestors from in front of the Gateway of India and moved them to the Azad Maidan. More than a hundred citizens had started a spontaneous “Occupy Gateway” protest on the pavement to condemn the violent attack on students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night. The protests were called off a few hours later.
Anger over the mob attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University spread to several college campuses in India on Monday, as well as to some universities abroad. A mob –allegedly comprising members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s youth wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and armed with sticks and hammers – attacked students at hostels in JNU on Sunday evening, leading to injures to at least 34 people, including faculty members.
Live updates
11.25 am: The Delhi Police are using video footage and face-recognition system to identify those involved in Sunday evening’s violence at JNU, unidentified government officials tell PTI.
11.16 am: A Hindutva outfit called Hindu Raksha Dal takes responsibility for the attack on JNU students and teachers. “JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can’t tolerate this,” its leader Pinky Chaudhury tells ANI. “We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers.” However, as reported by Scroll.in and The Indian Express, WhatsApp messages planning the attack have been traced to ABVP activists.
11.09 am: The Mumbai Police are noting down the names of protestors as they leave Azad Maidan. However, they are being assured that no arrests will be made, reports The Indian Express.
“Action will be taken against 10-15 people under sections 68 and 69 of IPC, while names of all others are needed just for their safety to ensure no one goes missing after leaving Azad Maidan as they were detained by us,” says police spokesperson Sangram Singh. “Every Mumbaikar is my responsibility. There will be no action against them. I am not taking any address or contact number. I am urging people to be a little transparent.”
10.54 am: A protestor in Mumbai says the police forcibly shifted the demonstrators from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan. “But now we have called off our ‘Occupy Gateway of India’ protests, it was a successful protest,” ANI quotes him as saying. “Our resistance will continue, we have a long line up of programs.”
10.48 am: The chief proctor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, at least eight office-bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a teacher of a college affiliated to Delhi University, and two PhD scholars were part of at least three WhatsApp groups where messages threatening violence against the university’s students were circulated on Sunday, reports The Indian Express. Scroll.in also traced the messages planning the attack to ABVP activists.
10.30 am: The ABVP’s Delhi State Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar says that the masked figures videotaped and photographed in a corridor in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening were indeed the party’s “activists”. She stated that they were armed in self-defence.
10.10 am: For nearly three months, many JNU students have been protesting against the decision of the administration to increase hostel fees. The protests had gathered momentum over the last few days as the registration process for the winter semester began.
On Saturday, members of the JNU Students’ Union, which is dominated by Left student organisations, tried to block the registration process that was taking place at the Communications and Information Services Centre. A student not associated with any organisation told Scroll.in that a scuffle broke out as the protesting students attempted to disrupt the WiFi internet connection to stall registrations. Video footage shows members of the Left groups clashing with those belonging to the ABVP.
10 am: The Delhi Police file an FIR against JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly vandalising a server room on Saturday, a day before violence erupted on campus, NDTV reports. Ghosh sustained lacerations to the head and was taken to the trauma centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday night.
9.39 am: Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor CP Chandrasekhar has resigned from the Standing Committee on Economic Statistics, Business Standard reports.
“I was persuaded that this government is not concerned about the robustness of India’s statistical system,” Chandrasekhar says. “The JNU’s incident on Sunday has further undermined the faith in the system. It shows that we are now living in a different world and it’s hard to work with a government in which you have lost faith.”
In an email to the committee members, he wrote: “I regret to inform you that, because of the situation in the JNU where I stay, I will be unable to attend tomorrow’s meeting. Further, I feel that, under current conditions, this committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past.”
9.34 am: Police personnel are stationed outside JNU.
8.55 am: The Kolkata Police lathicharged students of Jadavpur University and Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Monday evening after their rallies collided near Sulekha crossing in the southern parts of the city.
8.50 am: Students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, protested in solidarity with JNU students on Monday.
“A group of concerned students and faculty at IIM Calcutta have gathered at New Academic Block inside IIM Campus to condemn the violence unleashed by masked perpetrators in Jawaharlal Lal Nehru University on Sunday,” a statement said. “They emphasized that freedom to express dissent is the basic feature of an academic environment and academic institutions cannot function under continuous threat of violence.”
They demanded action against the perpetrators of violence and observed a candlelight vigil. “As a mark of protest, they have decided to wear black ribbons to work on 7th January, 2020, Tuesday.”
8.45 am: Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsingh Nishandar alleges the protestors had blocked roads and were inconveniencing Mumbaikars and tourists. “We had appealed to protestors many times, have now relocated them to Azad Maidan,” he tells ANI.
8.40 am: The Mumbai Police have evicted protestors from the Gateway of India and moved them to the Azad Maidan, ANI reports. More than a hundred citizens had started a spontaneous “Occupy Gateway” protest on the pavement to condemn the violent attack on students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night. It continued till Tuesday morning.
8.30 am: Anger over the mob attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University spread to several college campuses in India on Monday, as well as to some universities abroad.
A mob, allegedly comprising members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s youth wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, armed with sticks and hammers, attacked students at hostels in JNU on Sunday evening, leading to injures to at least 34 people, including faculty members. The wounded were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. They have now been discharged.
Later, a group of right-wing activists sloganeering outside the university’s main gate heckled, abused and threatened several journalists who were reporting on the violence. Scroll.in’s Rohan Venkataramakrishnan was surrounded by the mob, shoved around, hit on the head and called a “Naxalwadi”. Several eye-witness accounts and videos indicated that in most places, police personnel present at JNU did almost nothing to stop the violence and, in fact, allowed armed and masked goons to exit the university without apprehending them.
Several students alleged that the violence had been perpetrated by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Members of ABVP, however, blamed the violence on “Naxals” and leftist students. However, Scroll.in traced back Whatsapp messages planning the attack on JNU students – as well as celebrating it – to ABVP activists.