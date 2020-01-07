A look at the headlines right now:

All four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case to be hanged on January 22, death warrants issued: The convicts’ lawyer said a curative petition will be filed in the Supreme Court, and claimed that unbiased inquiry was not done in the case. GDP growth to slow down to 11-year low of 5% in 2019-’20, forecasts government: The RBI had also lowered its projection for this year’s economic growth to 5% last month. Delhi Police ask witnesses to come forward with information on mob attack in JNU: Meanwhile, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar called Sunday’s violence at the university “unfortunate”, and asked students to return to the campus. Supreme Court names nine-judge bench to examine matters related to women’s entry into Sabarimala temple: The court had announced on Monday that a nine-judge bench will start hearings on January 13. ‘Won’t accept CAA, PM Modi will face protests when he visits,’ say student groups in North East: Around 200 Adivasis protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act were detained in Agartala on Tuesday. JNU Students’ Union president denies role in alleged vandalism, claims story made up by university: Aishe Ghosh said that though the police had filed two FIRs against her, they cannot take action as she did not take part in any violence. Forty dead, 213 wounded in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral procession in Iran: Many people who were unable to attend protest gatherings in the last few days made their way to the final procession in Kerman. Centre to refund Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communications after Supreme Court dismisses plea: A telecom tribunal had in 2018 asked the government to refund the amount after liquidating a bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore. Mumbai Police to take action after ‘free Kashmir’ poster seen at #OccupyGateway protest, says minister: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said protestors should not carry such placards and claimed it will land them in trouble. Arrested Bhim Army chief moves court to seek medical treatment at AIIMS: Chandrashekhar Azad was on December 21 sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Daryaganj.