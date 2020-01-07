The big news: Delhi gangrape convicts to be hanged on January 22, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre forecast a slowdown in GDP growth to 5% this fiscal, and police asked witnesses to come forward with information on JNU violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- All four convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case to be hanged on January 22, death warrants issued: The convicts’ lawyer said a curative petition will be filed in the Supreme Court, and claimed that unbiased inquiry was not done in the case.
- GDP growth to slow down to 11-year low of 5% in 2019-’20, forecasts government: The RBI had also lowered its projection for this year’s economic growth to 5% last month.
- Delhi Police ask witnesses to come forward with information on mob attack in JNU: Meanwhile, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar called Sunday’s violence at the university “unfortunate”, and asked students to return to the campus.
- Supreme Court names nine-judge bench to examine matters related to women’s entry into Sabarimala temple: The court had announced on Monday that a nine-judge bench will start hearings on January 13.
- ‘Won’t accept CAA, PM Modi will face protests when he visits,’ say student groups in North East: Around 200 Adivasis protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act were detained in Agartala on Tuesday.
- JNU Students’ Union president denies role in alleged vandalism, claims story made up by university: Aishe Ghosh said that though the police had filed two FIRs against her, they cannot take action as she did not take part in any violence.
- Forty dead, 213 wounded in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral procession in Iran: Many people who were unable to attend protest gatherings in the last few days made their way to the final procession in Kerman.
- Centre to refund Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communications after Supreme Court dismisses plea: A telecom tribunal had in 2018 asked the government to refund the amount after liquidating a bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore.
- Mumbai Police to take action after ‘free Kashmir’ poster seen at #OccupyGateway protest, says minister: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said protestors should not carry such placards and claimed it will land them in trouble.
- Arrested Bhim Army chief moves court to seek medical treatment at AIIMS: Chandrashekhar Azad was on December 21 sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Daryaganj.