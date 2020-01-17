Top news: President rejects mercy plea of 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Mukesh Singh, say reports
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested on December 21 on the charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj locality, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. Azad said he will visit Ravidas Temple at 10 am and Jama Masjid at 1 pm on Friday.
CAA: Meghalaya activists file PIL in Supreme Court, say law is a ‘blatant design’ to divide tribals
Two activists from Meghalaya have filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act. They argued that the amended law does not take into account the “lived realities of the inhabitants of border regions” and attacks the fundamental rights of tribal communities.
Russia says no need to visit J&K, ‘those who doubt India can go if they want’
Russian Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev said on Friday that those foreign envoys who doubt India’s policies in Kashmir visited the Union Territory earlier this week. “Those who are concerned about the situation in Kashmir, those who put in doubt the Indian policies in Kashmir, they could travel if they wish,” Kudashev said. “We never had a doubt.”
After Kerala, Punjab moves resolution in Assembly to seek withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act
The Congress government in Punjab on Friday moved a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. If passed, it would be the second state after Kerala to make such a move to oppose the law.
Unnao rape case: Delhi HC asks CBI to respond to Kuldeep Sengar’s plea against his conviction
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s plea challenging his conviction in the 2017 Unnao rape case, PTI reported. On Wednesday, Sengar had moved the High Court against the life term he has got for raping a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.
CBI books Adani Enterprises for alleged fraud in getting coal supply contract in 2010
The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Ahmedabad-based company Adani Enterprises Limited and three former senior employees of the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India for alleged corruption in a contract for coal supply in 2010.
Indian businesses are fraught with micromanagement and suspicion, says Tata Sons chairperson
Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said obstacles to businesses must be removed to improve the country’s growth trajectory. He said India is fraught with micromanagement and suspicion, PTI reported.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, PTI reported, quoting sources. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier on Friday forwarded the mercy plea to Kovind, and recommended that he reject it. On Wednesday, the Delhi government had recommended that the mercy petition be rejected.
Hitler, Mussolini were ‘products of democracy’, says BJP leader Ram Madhav
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Thursday that former German dictator Adolf Hitler and Italian dictator Benito Mussolini were the “products of democracy”, PTI reported. He made the remark at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.
After DSP Davinder Singh’s arrest, Srinagar and Jammu airports to be brought under CISF cover
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered that airports in Srinagar and Jammu are to be “immediately” brought under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force after the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, PTI reported on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh: BJP, Jana Sena announce alliance, to fight local, state and national polls together
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jana Sena announced an alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, PTI reported. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and state BJP President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana announced the alliance at a press conference, after leaders of the two parties met for four hours in Vijayawada.
ISRO’s communication satellite GSAT-30 successfully launched from French Guiana
The country’s latest communication satellite, GSAT-30, was successfully launched by the European commercial launcher Ariane-5 at 2.35 am India time on Friday from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana, Indian Space Research Organisation said.
Jalees Ansari, convict in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, goes missing a day before his parole ends
A convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, disappeared on Thursday from his home in Mumbai after being released on a 21-day parole, his son Zaid has told police. Ansari went missing a day before his parole sanctioned by the Supreme Court was to end.
Bhim Army chief released, says no unconstitutional law will be enforced till he is alive
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested on December 21 on the charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj locality, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday. He had been granted bail on Wednesday.
Bru refugees from Mizoram to now permanently reside in Tripura as Centre inks new pact
Over 30,000 displaced members of the Bru tribal community from Mizoram, who have resided as refugees since 1997, will be permanently settled in Tripura after an agreement was signed on Thursday. Representatives of the Bru community, the Centre, and Mizoram signed the agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Secretariat building in Delhi.
CAA protests: UP authorities acted with grave prejudice, unleashed violence, says people’s tribunal
The jury of the People’s Tribunal on State Action in UP, a group formed to look into the action taken against people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Thursday expressed concern on its findings that the state machinery had acted with prejudice against Muslims.
India has camps to tackle radicalisation among people, says Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that “de-radicalisation camps” are operating in India where those who have “completely been radicalised” can be taken. Rawat made the remarks at the panel discussion Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.