A look at the headlines right now:

In J&K, calls and SMS restored on prepaid mobiles; 153 websites can now be accessed on 2G in 12 districts: No news website was part of the ‘white-list’. Meanwhile, Union ministers began to trickle into J&K for the Centre’s awareness bid. Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle drop ‘royal highness’ titles, will not represent the Queen: These are part of a settlement with the Queen following days of talks after the couple’s decided to step back as senior members of the royal family.

After a week of differences, Congress and DMK call for calm, say will remain united: State Congress chief KS Alagiri met DMK President MK Stalin and said other leaders from the two parties need not air their views publicly. Congress releases first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections: The party, like the BJP, did not name anyone yet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Two convicted for raping minor in Delhi in 2013, court says child experienced ‘exceptional depravity’: The POCSO court said that the case had shaken the society’s ‘collective conscience’. Kerala did a ‘disastrous thing’ by electing Rahul Gandhi, says historian Ramachandra Guha: Guha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘self-made’ man with administrative experience. Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Her husband Javed Akhtar was reportedly travelling in another car. NIA files case to look into police officer Davinder Singh, who was caught ferrying Hizbul militants: A case has reportedly been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act. Modi government not so foolish to penalise crores for not cooperating with NPR exercise, says Chidambaram: The Congress leader said all parties fighting against NPR, CAA and NRC must come together.

Shirdi residents call for shutdown on Sunday after row over Saibaba’s birthplace but temple will remain open: The controversy began after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Pathri in Parbani district was the spiritual figure’s birthplace.