Top news: Petitions challenging Citizenship Act amendments may be referred to larger bench, says SC
The Supreme Court began hearing a batch of more than 140 petitions on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Wednesday. The court said it will not grant a stay without hearing the Centre. It also said that it may refer the petitions to a larger bench. A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna are hearing the pleas – most of which have challenged the controversial law.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his offer to help India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute.
Citizenship Act: SC says it won’t stay law without hearing Centre
NPR form: Questions on date, place of parents’ birth may be dropped, says BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan
Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said the government would consider the demand to drop the questions about the date and place of birth of one’s parents in the proposed National Population Register, The Hindu reported.
Gogoi sexual harassment case: SC employee who complained against former CJI reinstated, says report
The Supreme Court has reinstated the woman employee who had levelled sexual harassment allegations against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The woman joined duty and then went on leave, sources told the newspaper. They added that all her arrears have been cleared.
Delhi: Five flights diverted due to dense fog, 22 trains delayed
Five flights were diverted from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday as dense fog engulfed the national Capital. “Five flights diverted as captain was not trained to land under CAT conditions,” an airport official said. When the runway visual range is 200 metres, only pilots who are trained to land under Category 3A (CATIIIA) conditions can do so. When the range is 50 metres, only pilots trained under Category 3B can land.
Citizenship Act: Call off Shaheen Bagh protest, urges Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday urged protestors at Shaheen Bagh to stop their agitation, and claimed that it was inconveniencing schoolchildren, patients and the general public. Baijal met an eight-member delegation on Tuesday. They submitted a memorandum of demands, including the withdrawal of the amendments to the Citizenship Act.
Jammu and Kashmir: Donald Trump again reiterates offer to help India and Pakistan resolve dispute
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his offer to help resolve the Kashmir matter, ahead of a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland. Trump had offered a number of times to mediate in the Kashmir dispute since August 5, when the Indian government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split in into two Union Territories. But the offers were turned down by India every time.
Citizenship Act: Women protest outside Supreme Court hours before judges hear pleas related to law
A group of women protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the Supreme Court late on Tuesday night. They were from Delhi’s Rani Garden area, according to activist group Pinjra Tod. The police forced the women to disperse, and detained one of them, Pinjra Tod added. The protest came hours before the top court hears more than 140 petitions related to the controversial law.
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi begins Centre’s Kashmir outreach initiative
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the purpose of Union ministers’ visit to Jammu and Kashmir was to get a firsthand account of the problems faced by people there and address their concerns, PTI reported. Naqvi is the first Union minister to visit Kashmir as part of the Centre’s outreach programme since its special constitutional status was scrapped in August.
China virus outbreak: Seven Indian airports told to screen passengers
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday directed seven airports – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi – to make arrangements to screen passengers arriving from China, where a viral outbreak has killed four people, PTI reported. The coronavirus is part of same family as the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome, and has reportedly spread to 20 Chinese cities, and South Korea, Japan and Thailand. The city of Wuhan in Hubei province is the epicentre of the outbreak.
Citizenship Act: Supreme Court to hear over 140 petitions related to the law tomorrow
