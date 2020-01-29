The big news: Bengal BJP chief asks why no one has died at Shaheen Bagh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A convict in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, and Union minister Anurag Thakur got an EC notice.
A look at the headlines right now:
- West Bengal BJP chief wonders why nobody has died in Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sharjeel Imam’s alleged remarks about cutting off Assam from the rest of India were “more dangerous” than former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s slogans.
- Another convict in 2012 Delhi gangrape case files curative petition in SC challenging his execution: Akshay Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta are supposed to be hanged at Tihar Jail on February 1.
- Union minister Anurag Thakur gets EC notice for encouraging ‘shoot the traitors’ slogan, say reports: The poll body also sought a reply from BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his remarks on Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protestors.
- After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on its flights indefinitely: On Wednesday morning, Kamra posted a sarcastic tweet hinting at a double standard in the treatment of the ‘right wing’ and ‘liberals’.
- ‘Samvidhaan’, or Constitution, is Oxford’s Hindi Word of the Year for 2019: During the year, the Indian Constitution ‘in a way, truly became a people’s document, given to the people by the people’, said Oxford University Press.
- JD(U) inducted Prashant Kishor in party on Amit Shah’s request, claims Nitish Kumar: The relationship between the two has been strained since Kishor questioned the Bihar chief minister’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries while filming ‘Man vs Wild’ in Karnataka’s Bandipur forest: A wildlife activist said the actor fell ‘on Lantana shrub and suffered scratches on his arm’.
- Delhi auto driver fined Rs 10,000 for ‘I love Kejriwal’ poster, High Court issues notice to police: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of targeting the poor.
- MEA seeks China’s help to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak: The evacuated persons will be kept in quarantine for 14 days, said the health ministry.
- Narendra Modi destroyed India’s global image, is responsible for declining jobs, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader said the youth of the country were ‘answered with bullets and suppressed’ when they asked questions about unemployment.