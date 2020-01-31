The big news: Novel coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah said Delhi shooter involved in Jamia incident will not be spared, and IBM named Indian-born Arvind Krishna its next CEO.
A look at the headlines right now:
- WHO declares Wuhan coronavirus a global emergency, toll in China rises to 213: The Indian embassy in Beijing alerted Indian citizens in Wuhan, the city where the epidemic began, of a possible evacuation plan on Friday evening.
- Amit Shah says Delhi shooter involved in incident near Jamia will not be spared, Kejriwal urges home minister to maintain order: Opposition leaders blamed the incident on a few BJP leaders’ provocative remarks, while Facebook removed the gunman’s account.
- IBM names Indian-born Arvind Krishna its next chief executive officer: Krishna, an IIT Kanpur graduate, has worked with the company since 1990.
- UP hostage crisis ends; captor shot dead by police, all children rescued after eight-hour standoff: Subhash Batham demanded to speak to local BJP MLA Nagendra Singh Rathore. But when the legislator arrived, he fired at him.
- Comedian Kunal Kamra banned solely on the basis of social media posts, says IndiGo pilot: Captain Rohit Mateti said the comedian’s behaviour with journalist Arnab Goswami was unsavoury but was not ‘qualifying of a Level 1 unruly passenger’.
- EC bans minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days, BJP MP Parvesh Verma for 96 hours: The two BJP leaders were accused of making objectionable remarks during campaigning in Delhi in the past week.
- NIA seeks to transfer Bhima Koregaon case to special Mumbai court, files fresh FIR: The case, which was earlier being investigated by the Pune Police, was handed over to the agency last week.
- Sabarimala case to be taken up on February 3 by nine-judge Supreme Court Bench: Chief Justice Bobde said the top court will begin to hear the legal questions on the matter and other religious practices.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts seek stay on execution date, court asks Tihar officials to file report: Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain sought the report by 10 am on Friday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative plea.
- Bengaluru has the world’s worst traffic, four Indian cities in top 10, says report: An average trip in the city in 2019 took 71% more time to complete than it would if there were no traffic.